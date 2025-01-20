Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.18
122.26
-75.18
-32.78
Op profit growth
-99.73
25,927.3
40.68
-21.55
EBIT growth
-99.72
24,934.4
34.68
8.93
Net profit growth
-99.72
11,407.5
88.81
2.78
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-385.58
-1,48,848.5
-1,271.09
-224.22
EBIT margin
-383.48
-1,42,173.91
-1,262.25
-232.58
Net profit margin
-384.41
-1,41,869.68
-2,740.14
-360.14
RoCE
-0.64
-103.06
-0.27
-0.21
RoNW
-0.26
-29.05
-0.15
-0.08
RoA
-0.16
-25.7
-0.15
-0.08
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.09
-36.26
-0.31
-0.16
Book value per share
9.25
9.34
53.05
51.35
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-2.41
0
-1.39
-1.49
P/B
0.02
0.03
0
0
EV/EBIDTA
-73.86
-0.36
-42.63
-31.56
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
-0.22
113.43
48.59
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
1,147.02
2,32,446.05
10,11,534.57
2,38,136.51
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-337.44
-3
-2,002.28
-2,792.34
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
411.86
15,670.94
58.43
23.79
Net debt / equity
0.42
0.86
0
0
Net debt / op. profit
-39.35
-0.21
0.31
0.89
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-15.82
-23.18
-108.82
-147.32
Other costs
-469.76
-1,48,925.31
-1,262.26
-176.9
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.