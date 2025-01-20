iifl-logo-icon 1
Teamo Productions HQ Ltd Key Ratios

2.05
(1.99%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:15:22 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.18

122.26

-75.18

-32.78

Op profit growth

-99.73

25,927.3

40.68

-21.55

EBIT growth

-99.72

24,934.4

34.68

8.93

Net profit growth

-99.72

11,407.5

88.81

2.78

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-385.58

-1,48,848.5

-1,271.09

-224.22

EBIT margin

-383.48

-1,42,173.91

-1,262.25

-232.58

Net profit margin

-384.41

-1,41,869.68

-2,740.14

-360.14

RoCE

-0.64

-103.06

-0.27

-0.21

RoNW

-0.26

-29.05

-0.15

-0.08

RoA

-0.16

-25.7

-0.15

-0.08

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.09

-36.26

-0.31

-0.16

Book value per share

9.25

9.34

53.05

51.35

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-2.41

0

-1.39

-1.49

P/B

0.02

0.03

0

0

EV/EBIDTA

-73.86

-0.36

-42.63

-31.56

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

-0.22

113.43

48.59

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

1,147.02

2,32,446.05

10,11,534.57

2,38,136.51

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-337.44

-3

-2,002.28

-2,792.34

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

411.86

15,670.94

58.43

23.79

Net debt / equity

0.42

0.86

0

0

Net debt / op. profit

-39.35

-0.21

0.31

0.89

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-15.82

-23.18

-108.82

-147.32

Other costs

-469.76

-1,48,925.31

-1,262.26

-176.9

