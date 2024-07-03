iifl-logo-icon 1
Teamo Productions HQ Ltd Quarterly Results

2.41
(-2.03%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:16:17 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2009

Gross Sales

0.62

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

0.62

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.1

Total Income

0.72

Total Expenditure

0.61

PBIDT

0.11

Interest

0

PBDT

0.11

Depreciation

0.05

Minority Interest Before NP

0

Tax

0.05

Deferred Tax

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.01

Minority Interest After NP

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.01

Extra-ordinary Items

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.01

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.01

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

Dividend (%)

0

Equity

7.51

Public Shareholding (Number)

30,70,545

Public Shareholding (%)

40.88

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

12,50,000

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

28.14

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

16.64

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

31,91,333

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

71.86

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

42.48

PBIDTM(%)

17.74

PBDTM(%)

17.74

PATM(%)

1.61

