Teamo Productions HQ Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2009
Gross Sales
0.62
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
0.62
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.1
Total Income
0.72
Total Expenditure
0.61
PBIDT
0.11
Interest
0
PBDT
0.11
Depreciation
0.05
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
0.05
Deferred Tax
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.01
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.01
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.01
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.01
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
7.51
Public Shareholding (Number)
30,70,545
Public Shareholding (%)
40.88
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
12,50,000
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
28.14
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
16.64
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
31,91,333
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
71.86
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
42.48
PBIDTM(%)
17.74
PBDTM(%)
17.74
PATM(%)
1.61
