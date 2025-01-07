iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Teamo Productions HQ Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.41
(-2.03%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:16:17 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Teamo Productions HQ Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.1

0.11

0.02

0.02

yoy growth (%)

-10.66

414.02

1.18

122.26

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.05

0

0

As % of sales

45.75

51.49

15.82

23.18

Other costs

-2.59

-0.09

-0.1

-0.09

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2,539.17

82.19

469.76

433.76

Operating profit

-2.54

-0.03

-0.08

-0.07

OPM

-2,484.92

-33.68

-385.58

-356.95

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.09

0

0

0

Profit before tax

-2.44

-0.03

-0.08

-0.07

Taxes

-0.08

0

0

0

Tax rate

3.27

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.52

-0.03

-0.08

-0.07

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-26.82

Net profit

-2.52

-0.03

-0.08

-26.9

yoy growth (%)

6,923.78

-58.06

-99.68

25,155.54

NPM

-2,465.59

-31.35

-384.41

-1,22,199.65

Teamo Production : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Teamo Productions HQ Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.