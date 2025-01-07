Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.1
0.11
0.02
0.02
yoy growth (%)
-10.66
414.02
1.18
122.26
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.05
0
0
As % of sales
45.75
51.49
15.82
23.18
Other costs
-2.59
-0.09
-0.1
-0.09
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2,539.17
82.19
469.76
433.76
Operating profit
-2.54
-0.03
-0.08
-0.07
OPM
-2,484.92
-33.68
-385.58
-356.95
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.09
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-2.44
-0.03
-0.08
-0.07
Taxes
-0.08
0
0
0
Tax rate
3.27
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.52
-0.03
-0.08
-0.07
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-26.82
Net profit
-2.52
-0.03
-0.08
-26.9
yoy growth (%)
6,923.78
-58.06
-99.68
25,155.54
NPM
-2,465.59
-31.35
-384.41
-1,22,199.65
