Teamo Productions HQ Ltd Balance Sheet

2.21
(-2.21%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:49:43 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Teamo Productions HQ Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

103.28

36.26

8.61

8.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.88

-1.79

-4.25

-4.26

Net Worth

106.16

34.47

4.36

4.35

Minority Interest

Debt

0

1.04

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

106.16

35.51

4.36

4.35

Fixed Assets

8.12

0.01

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

25

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.02

0

0

0

Networking Capital

51.25

8.95

4.33

4.21

Inventories

5.65

0.52

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

49.91

14.12

0

0.02

Debtor Days

71.36

Other Current Assets

14.54

2.64

4.41

4.42

Sundry Creditors

-15.37

-7.81

-0.01

-0.11

Creditor Days

392.53

Other Current Liabilities

-3.48

-0.52

-0.07

-0.12

Cash

-0.18

0.79

0.03

0.14

Total Assets

84.21

9.75

4.36

4.35

Teamo Production : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Teamo Productions HQ Ltd

