Teamo Productions HQ Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
103.28
36.26
8.61
8.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.88
-1.79
-4.25
-4.26
Net Worth
106.16
34.47
4.36
4.35
Minority Interest
Debt
0
1.04
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
106.16
35.51
4.36
4.35
Fixed Assets
8.12
0.01
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
25
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.02
0
0
0
Networking Capital
51.25
8.95
4.33
4.21
Inventories
5.65
0.52
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
49.91
14.12
0
0.02
Debtor Days
71.36
Other Current Assets
14.54
2.64
4.41
4.42
Sundry Creditors
-15.37
-7.81
-0.01
-0.11
Creditor Days
392.53
Other Current Liabilities
-3.48
-0.52
-0.07
-0.12
Cash
-0.18
0.79
0.03
0.14
Total Assets
84.21
9.75
4.36
4.35
