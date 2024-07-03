Teamo Productions HQ Ltd Summary

Teamo Productions HQ Ltd (the erstwhile GI Engineering Solutions Limited), incorporated in 2006, is conventionally an Engineering Design Company specializing in Civil Engineering Activities and Ancillary Services. The Company was renamed Teamo Productions HQ Ltd in August, 2023.The Company is engaged in providing information technology based Engineering Services, development of software and software programmes, distribution and supply of and to generally deal in all forms of electrical power/energy, trading of engineering goods for facilitate infrastructure projects to promote industrial and commercial activity, Trading of Commodities.The Company has ventured into Civil Engineering Services including Land Planning, Land Surveying and Landscape Architectural Services etc. It is engaged in the business of rendering engineering and information technology (IT) based services. It provides services, including civil design, project management, environmental studies, land planning and structural design. Its Residential Design services include planned unit developments, single family subdivisions traditional condominiums, apartment complexes and manufactured housing communities. The Commercial/Industrial Design include industrial site condominiums, commercial site plans, industrial site plans and marinas. Its Water/Wastewater services include soils/site evaluations, septic system monitoring, cluster systems, sanitary sewer systems, alternative septic system designs, package treatment plants, water distribution systems, arsenic removal and water treatment. Its master planning services include parks, playgrounds, golf courses, pedestrian and vehicular campuses, site evaluation study and tree surveys. On March 4, 2022, the Companys erstwhile promoters Mr. Sajid Siraj Malik and Mrs. Saroja Malik got into a Share Purchase Agreement with Mr. Vishesh Gupta and M/s. Vrindaa Advanced Materials Limited for sell/ transfer their entire stake in the Company 33,89,116 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each representing 39.35% of the paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company. Upon completion of the said Open Offer, and in terms of Share Purchase Agreement dated March 4, 2022, Company was acquired by Mr. Vishesh Gupta and M/s. Vrindaa Advanced Materials Limited in 2022-2023, by acquisition of total 34,26,154 Equity Shares representing 39.78% of the total Equity, and resultant, the Management of Company underwent a change and Mr. Vishesh Gupta and M/s. Vrindaa Advanced Materials Limited became the New Promoters of the Company.