Summary

Cello World Ltd was incorporated as Cello World Private Limited, as a private limited company, pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated July 25, 2018, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Thereafter, upon the conversion of Company into a public limited company, the name of Company was changed to Cello World Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated July 18, 2023 was issued by the RoC.The erstwhile promoter Late Ghisulal Dhanraj Rathod, father of two of our Promoters, Pradeep Ghisulal Rathod and Pankaj Ghisulal Rathod, was associated with Cello Plastic Industrial Works and the Cello brand since 1962. These Promoters (through their family) have since diversified the product range and brand portfolio over the last six decades. Cello are a popular Indian consumer products company. They are a leading company in the consumerware market in India with presence in the consumer houseware, writing instruments and stationery, and moulded furniture and allied products categories, and are amongst the largest brands in the Indian consumerware market. The Company launched glassware and opalware business in 2017 under the Cello brand; launched writing instruments andstationery product category in 2019 under the Unomax brand. Further, it launched cleaning aids business in 2017 under the Kleeno sub-brand (under the Cello brand). As of March 31, 2023. The Company offered 15,841 SKUs across its three product categories, namely Consumer Houseware,

