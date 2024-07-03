iifl-logo-icon 1
Cello World Ltd Share Price

742.05
(-3.62%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

  • Open782
  • Day's High782
  • 52 Wk High1,025
  • Prev. Close769.9
  • Day's Low737.6
  • 52 Wk Low 711.2
  • Turnover (lac)1,777.68
  • P/E232.04
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value67.46
  • EPS3.31
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)16,390.77
  • Div. Yield0.19
No Records Found

Cello World Ltd KEY RATIOS

Cello World Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 May, 2024

arrow

Cello World Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Cello World Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:26 PM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.99%

Non-Promoter- 21.26%

Institutions: 21.26%

Non-Institutions: 3.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Cello World Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

106.12

97.5

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

606.85

72.28

132.07

93.77

Net Worth

712.97

169.78

132.08

93.78

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

2,000.26

1,796.7

1,359.18

1,049.46

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,000.26

1,796.7

1,359.18

1,049.46

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

25.07

16.74

15.93

10.13

Cello World Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Cello World Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Pradeep G Rathod

Joint Managing Director

Pankaj G Rathod

Joint Managing Director

GAURAV PRADEEP RATHOD

Nominee

GAGANDEEP SINGH CHHINA

Independent Director

Piyush S Chhajed

Independent Director

Pushp Raj Singhvi

Independent Director

Arun Kumar Singhal

Independent Director

Sunipa Ghosh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hemangi Trivedi

Independent Director

Manali Nitin Kshirsagar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Cello World Ltd

Summary

Cello World Ltd was incorporated as Cello World Private Limited, as a private limited company, pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated July 25, 2018, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Thereafter, upon the conversion of Company into a public limited company, the name of Company was changed to Cello World Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated July 18, 2023 was issued by the RoC.The erstwhile promoter Late Ghisulal Dhanraj Rathod, father of two of our Promoters, Pradeep Ghisulal Rathod and Pankaj Ghisulal Rathod, was associated with Cello Plastic Industrial Works and the Cello brand since 1962. These Promoters (through their family) have since diversified the product range and brand portfolio over the last six decades. Cello are a popular Indian consumer products company. They are a leading company in the consumerware market in India with presence in the consumer houseware, writing instruments and stationery, and moulded furniture and allied products categories, and are amongst the largest brands in the Indian consumerware market. The Company launched glassware and opalware business in 2017 under the Cello brand; launched writing instruments andstationery product category in 2019 under the Unomax brand. Further, it launched cleaning aids business in 2017 under the Kleeno sub-brand (under the Cello brand). As of March 31, 2023. The Company offered 15,841 SKUs across its three product categories, namely Consumer Houseware,
Company FAQs

What is the Cello World Ltd share price today?

The Cello World Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹742.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cello World Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cello World Ltd is ₹16390.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cello World Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cello World Ltd is 232.04 and 11.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cello World Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cello World Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cello World Ltd is ₹711.2 and ₹1025 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Cello World Ltd?

Cello World Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -7.04%, 6 Month at -19.81%, 3 Month at -13.42% and 1 Month at -5.79%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cello World Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cello World Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 21.27 %
Public - 3.73 %

