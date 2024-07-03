SectorTrading
Open₹782
Prev. Close₹769.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,777.68
Day's High₹782
Day's Low₹737.6
52 Week's High₹1,025
52 Week's Low₹711.2
Book Value₹67.46
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16,390.77
P/E232.04
EPS3.31
Divi. Yield0.19
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
106.12
97.5
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
606.85
72.28
132.07
93.77
Net Worth
712.97
169.78
132.08
93.78
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
2,000.26
1,796.7
1,359.18
1,049.46
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,000.26
1,796.7
1,359.18
1,049.46
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
25.07
16.74
15.93
10.13
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Pradeep G Rathod
Joint Managing Director
Pankaj G Rathod
Joint Managing Director
GAURAV PRADEEP RATHOD
Nominee
GAGANDEEP SINGH CHHINA
Independent Director
Piyush S Chhajed
Independent Director
Pushp Raj Singhvi
Independent Director
Arun Kumar Singhal
Independent Director
Sunipa Ghosh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hemangi Trivedi
Independent Director
Manali Nitin Kshirsagar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Cello World Ltd
Summary
Cello World Ltd was incorporated as Cello World Private Limited, as a private limited company, pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated July 25, 2018, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Thereafter, upon the conversion of Company into a public limited company, the name of Company was changed to Cello World Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated July 18, 2023 was issued by the RoC.The erstwhile promoter Late Ghisulal Dhanraj Rathod, father of two of our Promoters, Pradeep Ghisulal Rathod and Pankaj Ghisulal Rathod, was associated with Cello Plastic Industrial Works and the Cello brand since 1962. These Promoters (through their family) have since diversified the product range and brand portfolio over the last six decades. Cello are a popular Indian consumer products company. They are a leading company in the consumerware market in India with presence in the consumer houseware, writing instruments and stationery, and moulded furniture and allied products categories, and are amongst the largest brands in the Indian consumerware market. The Company launched glassware and opalware business in 2017 under the Cello brand; launched writing instruments andstationery product category in 2019 under the Unomax brand. Further, it launched cleaning aids business in 2017 under the Kleeno sub-brand (under the Cello brand). As of March 31, 2023. The Company offered 15,841 SKUs across its three product categories, namely Consumer Houseware,
Read More
The Cello World Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹742.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cello World Ltd is ₹16390.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Cello World Ltd is 232.04 and 11.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cello World Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cello World Ltd is ₹711.2 and ₹1025 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Cello World Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -7.04%, 6 Month at -19.81%, 3 Month at -13.42% and 1 Month at -5.79%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.