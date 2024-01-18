|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|23 May 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|-
|1.5
|30
|Final
|Recommendation of final dividend @ 30% i.e. X 1.50/- (Rupees One Rupee fifty paisa only) each on Equity Shares of the Company of face value of ¥5/- each for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The Dividend, if approved, by the members at the ensuing AGM will be credited/ dispatched to the shareholders on or after the 5th day from the date of AGM.
