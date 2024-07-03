Cello World Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
2,000.26
1,796.7
1,359.18
1,049.46
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,000.26
1,796.7
1,359.18
1,049.46
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
25.07
16.74
15.93
10.13
Total Income
2,025.33
1,813.43
1,375.11
1,059.58
Total Expenditure
1,491.03
1,376.17
1,025.61
772.71
PBIDT
534.3
437.27
349.5
286.87
Interest
2.55
1.76
2.85
2.28
PBDT
531.75
435.51
346.65
284.59
Depreciation
56.75
50.33
47.55
48.9
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
114.31
101.19
80.93
71.1
Deferred Tax
4.51
-1.06
-1.35
-0.95
Reported Profit After Tax
356.18
285.05
219.52
165.55
Minority Interest After NP
25.12
18.92
15.52
14.35
Net Profit after Minority Interest
331.06
266.13
204
151.2
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
331.06
266.13
204
151.2
EPS (Unit Curr.)
15.6
13.65
2,04,001
1,51,201
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
30
0
0
0
Equity
106.12
97.5
0.01
0.01
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
26.71
24.33
25.71
27.33
PBDTM(%)
26.58
24.23
25.5
27.11
PATM(%)
17.8
15.86
16.15
15.77
