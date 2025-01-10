iifl-logo-icon 1
Cello World Ltd Balance Sheet

708.35
(-1.28%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:11 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

106.12

97.5

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

606.85

72.28

132.07

93.77

Net Worth

712.97

169.78

132.08

93.78

Minority Interest

Debt

148.05

59.26

67.3

131.05

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

861.02

229.04

199.38

224.83

Fixed Assets

8.12

10.32

4.95

1.36

Intangible Assets

Investments

333.11

333.11

1.96

0.96

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.15

2.95

0.63

0.12

Networking Capital

484.2

-135.43

160.94

207.1

Inventories

96.94

123.99

76.2

34.05

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

363.8

265.72

219.1

213.18

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

266.22

119.65

8.15

9.48

Sundry Creditors

-226.87

-149.28

-136.17

-34.6

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-15.89

-495.51

-6.34

-15.01

Cash

34.44

18.1

30.91

15.3

Total Assets

861.02

229.05

199.39

224.84

