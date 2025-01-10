Cello World Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
106.12
97.5
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
606.85
72.28
132.07
93.77
Net Worth
712.97
169.78
132.08
93.78
Minority Interest
Debt
148.05
59.26
67.3
131.05
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
861.02
229.04
199.38
224.83
Fixed Assets
8.12
10.32
4.95
1.36
Intangible Assets
Investments
333.11
333.11
1.96
0.96
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.15
2.95
0.63
0.12
Networking Capital
484.2
-135.43
160.94
207.1
Inventories
96.94
123.99
76.2
34.05
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
363.8
265.72
219.1
213.18
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
266.22
119.65
8.15
9.48
Sundry Creditors
-226.87
-149.28
-136.17
-34.6
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-15.89
-495.51
-6.34
-15.01
Cash
34.44
18.1
30.91
15.3
Total Assets
861.02
229.05
199.39
224.84
