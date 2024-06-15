|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|4 Jun 2024
|26 Jun 2024
|EGM 26/06/2024 Extra ordinary general meeting to be held on 26th June 2024 at 11:00 AM IST Corrigendum to the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.06.2024) Submission of E Voting Results and Scrutinisers Report Outcome of the Extra Ordinary general Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/06/2024) Proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting dated June 26, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/07/2024)
