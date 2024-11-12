|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|Cello World Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended September 30 2024 Outcome of board meeting held on November 12, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|Cello World Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited results for the quarter ended June 30 2024
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|25 May 2024
|Cello World Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting intimation for raising of funds through QIP Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 May 2024
|13 May 2024
|Cello World Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31 2024 Audited results and final dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|Cello World Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting is scheduled on 09-02-2024 for considering and approving unaudited results Quarterly results for December 31, 2023 Financial results for December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.