Cello World Ltd Board Meeting

675.65
(0.56%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:04:59 AM

Cello World CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Cello World Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended September 30 2024 Outcome of board meeting held on November 12, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting11 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Cello World Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited results for the quarter ended June 30 2024
Board Meeting29 May 202425 May 2024
Cello World Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting intimation for raising of funds through QIP Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting23 May 202413 May 2024
Cello World Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31 2024 Audited results and final dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
Cello World Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting is scheduled on 09-02-2024 for considering and approving unaudited results Quarterly results for December 31, 2023 Financial results for December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

