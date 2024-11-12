Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Cello World Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended September 30 2024 Outcome of board meeting held on November 12, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 11 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Cello World Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited results for the quarter ended June 30 2024

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 25 May 2024

Cello World Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting intimation for raising of funds through QIP Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 13 May 2024

Cello World Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31 2024 Audited results and final dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024