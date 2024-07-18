|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|10 Aug 2024
|23 May 2024
|Recommendation of final dividend @ 30% i.e. X 1.50/- (Rupees One Rupee fifty paisa only) each on Equity Shares of the Company of face value of ¥5/- each for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The Dividend, if approved, by the members at the ensuing AGM will be credited/ dispatched to the shareholders on or after the 5th day from the date of AGM. Submission of notice of 6th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024) Please find enclosed herewith the proceedings of 6th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.