SectorTrading
Open₹373.4
Prev. Close₹371.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹48.96
Day's High₹373.6
Day's Low₹353.55
52 Week's High₹558.7
52 Week's Low₹302.2
Book Value₹534.89
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,250.56
P/E8.92
EPS41.77
Divi. Yield1.34
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
35.03
35.03
35.03
35.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,734.73
1,401.42
1,308.27
1,043.83
Net Worth
1,769.76
1,436.45
1,343.3
1,078.86
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
183.19
100
17.85
946.53
yoy growth (%)
83.18
460.14
-98.11
4,163.16
Raw materials
-119.48
0
0
-829.7
As % of sales
65.21
0
0
87.65
Employee costs
-13.86
-6.78
-6.03
-4.67
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
203.46
139.41
16.67
43.69
Depreciation
-1.89
-2.16
-1.41
-0.42
Tax paid
-33.54
-16.26
1.15
-7.08
Working capital
9.84
-6.85
-125.86
160.52
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
83.18
460.14
-98.11
4,163.16
Op profit growth
-47.28
-477.4
-167.41
4,027.02
EBIT growth
45.36
545.76
-50.81
206.91
Net profit growth
37.97
590.57
-51.28
-265.96
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
403.48
231.91
263.92
181.83
69.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
403.48
231.91
263.92
181.83
69.87
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
184.18
746.28
415.55
198.33
41.68
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
C K Dhanuka
Managing Director
Aruna Dhanuka
Vice Chairman
M Dhanuka
Director (Finance)
R K Sharma
Independent Non Exe. Director
J P Kundra
Independent Non Exe. Director
Basudeb Sen
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Bharat Jhaver
Independent Non Exe. Director
A Kanoria
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajya Vardhan Kejriwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sameer Shah
Independent Director
Ashoke K Dutta
Independent Director
Bharat Bajoria
Reports by Dhunseri Ventures Ltd
Summary
Dhunseri Ventures Limited was erstwhile incorporated with the name Dhunseri Petrochem Limited on May 11, 1961. The Company changed the name from Dhunseri Petrochem Limited to Dhunseri Ventures Limited on December 11, 2018. The Company is engaged in Treasury Operations and Trading in PET Resin. The Companys first business was cultivation and production of tea at its tea estates in the State of Assam. The S L Dhanuka Group had taken over the Management of the Company in 1955 from James Finlay & Company. In 1970, the Company got renamed Dhunseri Tea & Industries. In 1980, the company acquired the Namsang and Dilli Gardens in Assam. It took over Bahadur Tea Company and amalgamated it with DTCL on 1 Apr.91. In 1994, it acquired three more tea estates- Santi tea estate, Khetojan tea estate and Khagorijan tea estate. Santi tea estate was amalgamated with DTCL on 1 Apr.93. The company has 1248 hectares of plantation area in Assam.It came out with a public issue in Dec.92 and a rights issue of NCDs with detachable warrants in Jul.94. The funds from the rights issue were utilised to acquire the three tea estates mentioned above and to expand manufacturing facilities.In 1993, the company expanded the production capacity from 35 lac bottles pa (LBA) to 167 LBA. The company has set up packaging plants near its gardens, and markets them under the Lal Ghora and Kala Ghora brands.During 1998-99, the Company raised a sum of Rs. 8 Crores by issue of 15% Secured Non-convertible Debentures on pr
Read More
The Dhunseri Ventures Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹357.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dhunseri Ventures Ltd is ₹1250.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dhunseri Ventures Ltd is 8.92 and 0.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dhunseri Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dhunseri Ventures Ltd is ₹302.2 and ₹558.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Dhunseri Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.08%, 3 Years at 15.58%, 1 Year at 14.40%, 6 Month at 2.76%, 3 Month at -24.04% and 1 Month at -13.67%.
