Summary

Dhunseri Ventures Limited was erstwhile incorporated with the name Dhunseri Petrochem Limited on May 11, 1961. The Company changed the name from Dhunseri Petrochem Limited to Dhunseri Ventures Limited on December 11, 2018. The Company is engaged in Treasury Operations and Trading in PET Resin. The Companys first business was cultivation and production of tea at its tea estates in the State of Assam. The S L Dhanuka Group had taken over the Management of the Company in 1955 from James Finlay & Company. In 1970, the Company got renamed Dhunseri Tea & Industries. In 1980, the company acquired the Namsang and Dilli Gardens in Assam. It took over Bahadur Tea Company and amalgamated it with DTCL on 1 Apr.91. In 1994, it acquired three more tea estates- Santi tea estate, Khetojan tea estate and Khagorijan tea estate. Santi tea estate was amalgamated with DTCL on 1 Apr.93. The company has 1248 hectares of plantation area in Assam.It came out with a public issue in Dec.92 and a rights issue of NCDs with detachable warrants in Jul.94. The funds from the rights issue were utilised to acquire the three tea estates mentioned above and to expand manufacturing facilities.In 1993, the company expanded the production capacity from 35 lac bottles pa (LBA) to 167 LBA. The company has set up packaging plants near its gardens, and markets them under the Lal Ghora and Kala Ghora brands.During 1998-99, the Company raised a sum of Rs. 8 Crores by issue of 15% Secured Non-convertible Debentures on pr

Read More