Dhunseri Ventures Ltd Share Price

357.1
(-3.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:34:55 AM

  • Open373.4
  • Day's High373.6
  • 52 Wk High558.7
  • Prev. Close371.75
  • Day's Low353.55
  • 52 Wk Low 302.2
  • Turnover (lac)48.96
  • P/E8.92
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value534.89
  • EPS41.77
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,250.56
  • Div. Yield1.34
Dhunseri Ventures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

373.4

Prev. Close

371.75

Turnover(Lac.)

48.96

Day's High

373.6

Day's Low

353.55

52 Week's High

558.7

52 Week's Low

302.2

Book Value

534.89

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,250.56

P/E

8.92

EPS

41.77

Divi. Yield

1.34

Dhunseri Ventures Ltd Corporate Action

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 May, 2024

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Dhunseri Ventures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Dhunseri Ventures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:57 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.34%

Foreign: 0.33%

Indian: 74.66%

Non-Promoter- 2.43%

Institutions: 2.43%

Non-Institutions: 22.57%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Dhunseri Ventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

35.03

35.03

35.03

35.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,734.73

1,401.42

1,308.27

1,043.83

Net Worth

1,769.76

1,436.45

1,343.3

1,078.86

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

183.19

100

17.85

946.53

yoy growth (%)

83.18

460.14

-98.11

4,163.16

Raw materials

-119.48

0

0

-829.7

As % of sales

65.21

0

0

87.65

Employee costs

-13.86

-6.78

-6.03

-4.67

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

203.46

139.41

16.67

43.69

Depreciation

-1.89

-2.16

-1.41

-0.42

Tax paid

-33.54

-16.26

1.15

-7.08

Working capital

9.84

-6.85

-125.86

160.52

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

83.18

460.14

-98.11

4,163.16

Op profit growth

-47.28

-477.4

-167.41

4,027.02

EBIT growth

45.36

545.76

-50.81

206.91

Net profit growth

37.97

590.57

-51.28

-265.96

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

403.48

231.91

263.92

181.83

69.87

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

403.48

231.91

263.92

181.83

69.87

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

184.18

746.28

415.55

198.33

41.68

Dhunseri Ventures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Dhunseri Ventures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

C K Dhanuka

Managing Director

Aruna Dhanuka

Vice Chairman

M Dhanuka

Director (Finance)

R K Sharma

Independent Non Exe. Director

J P Kundra

Independent Non Exe. Director

Basudeb Sen

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Bharat Jhaver

Independent Non Exe. Director

A Kanoria

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajya Vardhan Kejriwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sameer Shah

Independent Director

Ashoke K Dutta

Independent Director

Bharat Bajoria

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dhunseri Ventures Ltd

Summary

Dhunseri Ventures Limited was erstwhile incorporated with the name Dhunseri Petrochem Limited on May 11, 1961. The Company changed the name from Dhunseri Petrochem Limited to Dhunseri Ventures Limited on December 11, 2018. The Company is engaged in Treasury Operations and Trading in PET Resin. The Companys first business was cultivation and production of tea at its tea estates in the State of Assam. The S L Dhanuka Group had taken over the Management of the Company in 1955 from James Finlay & Company. In 1970, the Company got renamed Dhunseri Tea & Industries. In 1980, the company acquired the Namsang and Dilli Gardens in Assam. It took over Bahadur Tea Company and amalgamated it with DTCL on 1 Apr.91. In 1994, it acquired three more tea estates- Santi tea estate, Khetojan tea estate and Khagorijan tea estate. Santi tea estate was amalgamated with DTCL on 1 Apr.93. The company has 1248 hectares of plantation area in Assam.It came out with a public issue in Dec.92 and a rights issue of NCDs with detachable warrants in Jul.94. The funds from the rights issue were utilised to acquire the three tea estates mentioned above and to expand manufacturing facilities.In 1993, the company expanded the production capacity from 35 lac bottles pa (LBA) to 167 LBA. The company has set up packaging plants near its gardens, and markets them under the Lal Ghora and Kala Ghora brands.During 1998-99, the Company raised a sum of Rs. 8 Crores by issue of 15% Secured Non-convertible Debentures on pr
Company FAQs

What is the Dhunseri Ventures Ltd share price today?

The Dhunseri Ventures Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹357.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dhunseri Ventures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dhunseri Ventures Ltd is ₹1250.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dhunseri Ventures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dhunseri Ventures Ltd is 8.92 and 0.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dhunseri Ventures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dhunseri Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dhunseri Ventures Ltd is ₹302.2 and ₹558.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dhunseri Ventures Ltd?

Dhunseri Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.08%, 3 Years at 15.58%, 1 Year at 14.40%, 6 Month at 2.76%, 3 Month at -24.04% and 1 Month at -13.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dhunseri Ventures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dhunseri Ventures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 2.43 %
Public - 22.57 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Dhunseri Ventures Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

