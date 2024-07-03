Dhunseri Ventures Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
139.98
124.86
128.3
120.75
61.75
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
139.98
124.86
128.3
120.75
61.75
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
142.37
659.59
252.21
102.47
34.74
Total Income
282.34
784.45
380.52
223.23
96.49
Total Expenditure
95.1
129.51
55.75
51.4
83.88
PBIDT
187.24
654.94
324.77
171.83
12.61
Interest
10.15
3.6
3.4
3.87
5.26
PBDT
177.09
651.34
321.37
167.97
7.34
Depreciation
17.89
16.21
17.49
19.28
14.42
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
30.27
25.49
29.37
8.38
7.86
Deferred Tax
0.87
133.45
33.82
24.9
-9.71
Reported Profit After Tax
128.07
476.19
240.7
115.41
-5.23
Minority Interest After NP
-0.68
-0.41
0.72
1.31
-1.82
Net Profit after Minority Interest
128.74
476.6
239.98
114.1
-3.41
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
128.74
476.6
239.98
114.1
-3.41
EPS (Unit Curr.)
36.76
136.08
68.52
32.57
-0.97
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
35.03
35.03
35.03
35.03
35.03
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
133.76
524.53
253.13
142.3
20.42
PBDTM(%)
126.51
521.65
250.48
139.1
11.88
PATM(%)
91.49
381.37
187.6
95.57
-8.46
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.