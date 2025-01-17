iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhunseri Ventures Ltd Key Ratios

359.45
(-0.04%)
Jan 17, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

45.14

160.22

-92.79

4,267.94

Op profit growth

-43.17

-1,058.96

-143.2

3,526.64

EBIT growth

-23.29

5,230.22

-92.62

484.67

Net profit growth

54.61

-524.39

-204.52

-91.26

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

23.81

60.82

-16.5

2.75

EBIT margin

40.7

77.01

3.76

3.67

Net profit margin

136.06

127.73

-78.32

5.39

RoCE

4.97

8.36

0.18

2.71

RoNW

4.89

4.09

-1.12

1.14

RoA

4.16

3.46

-0.94

0.99

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

102.71

66.64

-16.21

14.7

Dividend per share

4

2.5

0.5

3.5

Cash EPS

96.03

59.01

-23.47

14.35

Book value per share

588.75

457.9

351.96

340.67

Valuation ratios

P/E

2.22

1.47

-2.91

8.79

P/CEPS

2.37

1.66

-2.01

9.01

P/B

0.38

0.21

0.13

0.37

EV/EBIDTA

6.62

2.29

7.64

13.5

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

23.41

Tax payout

-88.65

-33.38

-347.99

-76.48

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0.15

0.19

312.82

22.52

Inventory days

0.73

0.85

186.27

13.36

Creditor days

-7.31

-19.19

-347.14

-29.51

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-19.78

-29.06

-0.39

-22.91

Net debt / equity

0.03

0.02

0.05

0.04

Net debt / op. profit

1.01

0.32

-5.64

2.1

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-52.3

-9.15

-16.89

-86.12

Employee costs

-13.65

-16.87

-37.86

-1.67

Other costs

-10.22

-13.14

-61.74

-9.44

