|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
45.14
160.22
-92.79
4,267.94
Op profit growth
-43.17
-1,058.96
-143.2
3,526.64
EBIT growth
-23.29
5,230.22
-92.62
484.67
Net profit growth
54.61
-524.39
-204.52
-91.26
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
23.81
60.82
-16.5
2.75
EBIT margin
40.7
77.01
3.76
3.67
Net profit margin
136.06
127.73
-78.32
5.39
RoCE
4.97
8.36
0.18
2.71
RoNW
4.89
4.09
-1.12
1.14
RoA
4.16
3.46
-0.94
0.99
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
102.71
66.64
-16.21
14.7
Dividend per share
4
2.5
0.5
3.5
Cash EPS
96.03
59.01
-23.47
14.35
Book value per share
588.75
457.9
351.96
340.67
Valuation ratios
P/E
2.22
1.47
-2.91
8.79
P/CEPS
2.37
1.66
-2.01
9.01
P/B
0.38
0.21
0.13
0.37
EV/EBIDTA
6.62
2.29
7.64
13.5
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
23.41
Tax payout
-88.65
-33.38
-347.99
-76.48
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0.15
0.19
312.82
22.52
Inventory days
0.73
0.85
186.27
13.36
Creditor days
-7.31
-19.19
-347.14
-29.51
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-19.78
-29.06
-0.39
-22.91
Net debt / equity
0.03
0.02
0.05
0.04
Net debt / op. profit
1.01
0.32
-5.64
2.1
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-52.3
-9.15
-16.89
-86.12
Employee costs
-13.65
-16.87
-37.86
-1.67
Other costs
-10.22
-13.14
-61.74
-9.44
