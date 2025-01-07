iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhunseri Ventures Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

354.15
(0.93%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:33:40 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

183.19

100

17.85

946.53

yoy growth (%)

83.18

460.14

-98.11

4,163.16

Raw materials

-119.48

0

0

-829.7

As % of sales

65.21

0

0

87.65

Employee costs

-13.86

-6.78

-6.03

-4.67

As % of sales

7.56

6.78

33.82

0.49

Other costs

-8.37

-14.53

-32.66

-81.23

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.57

14.53

182.94

8.58

Operating profit

41.47

78.68

-20.84

30.92

OPM

22.64

78.67

-116.77

3.26

Depreciation

-1.89

-2.16

-1.41

-0.42

Interest expense

-4.69

-3.77

-5.49

-1.39

Other income

168.57

66.68

44.44

14.58

Profit before tax

203.46

139.41

16.67

43.69

Taxes

-33.54

-16.26

1.15

-7.08

Tax rate

-16.48

-11.66

6.93

-16.21

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

169.92

123.15

17.83

36.6

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

169.92

123.15

17.83

36.6

yoy growth (%)

37.97

590.57

-51.28

-265.96

NPM

92.75

123.15

99.89

3.86

