Dhunseri Ventures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
203.46
139.41
16.67
43.69
Depreciation
-1.89
-2.16
-1.41
-0.42
Tax paid
-33.54
-16.26
1.15
-7.08
Working capital
9.84
-6.85
-125.86
160.52
Other operating items
Operating
177.87
114.13
-109.44
196.69
Capital expenditure
1.42
1.9
3.69
0.31
Free cash flow
179.29
116.03
-105.75
197.01
Equity raised
2,182.17
1,728.6
1,587.76
1,496.6
Investing
249.19
257.03
92.49
13.85
Financing
-3.02
-4.09
-54.38
108.47
Dividends paid
0
0
0
12.25
Net in cash
2,607.63
2,097.58
1,520.12
1,828.2
