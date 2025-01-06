iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhunseri Ventures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

350.9
(-5.61%)
Jan 6, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

203.46

139.41

16.67

43.69

Depreciation

-1.89

-2.16

-1.41

-0.42

Tax paid

-33.54

-16.26

1.15

-7.08

Working capital

9.84

-6.85

-125.86

160.52

Other operating items

Operating

177.87

114.13

-109.44

196.69

Capital expenditure

1.42

1.9

3.69

0.31

Free cash flow

179.29

116.03

-105.75

197.01

Equity raised

2,182.17

1,728.6

1,587.76

1,496.6

Investing

249.19

257.03

92.49

13.85

Financing

-3.02

-4.09

-54.38

108.47

Dividends paid

0

0

0

12.25

Net in cash

2,607.63

2,097.58

1,520.12

1,828.2

