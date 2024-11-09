Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 24 Oct 2024

Dhunseri Ventures Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors (4/2024-25) of the Company shall be held at the Registered Office of the Company at Dhunseri House 4A Woodburn Park Kolkata - 700020 on Saturday the 9th day of November 2024 to consider inter-alia the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. Financial Results for quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Oct 2024 8 Oct 2024

Board Comments on fine imposed by Stock Exchange

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

Dhunseri Ventures Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting The Figures mentioned in Financial Results uploaded earlier had certain figures rounded off upto three Decimals such as under the head Tax Expense and EPS in Standalone Financial Results. Further, certain figures were rounded off upto three decimals such as under head Income and Expense head in consolidated financial Results . The same has been rounded off upto two decimals and is been filed again.

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 30 Apr 2024

Final Dividend & Audited Results Outcome of Board meeting Audited Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024