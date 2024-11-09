iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Nov 202424 Oct 2024
Dhunseri Ventures Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors (4/2024-25) of the Company shall be held at the Registered Office of the Company at Dhunseri House 4A Woodburn Park Kolkata - 700020 on Saturday the 9th day of November 2024 to consider inter-alia the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. Financial Results for quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2024)
Board Meeting8 Oct 20248 Oct 2024
Board Comments on fine imposed by Stock Exchange
Board Meeting12 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
Dhunseri Ventures Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting The Figures mentioned in Financial Results uploaded earlier had certain figures rounded off upto three Decimals such as under the head Tax Expense and EPS in Standalone Financial Results. Further, certain figures were rounded off upto three decimals such as under head Income and Expense head in consolidated financial Results . The same has been rounded off upto two decimals and is been filed again.
Board Meeting24 May 202430 Apr 2024
Final Dividend & Audited Results Outcome of Board meeting Audited Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
Dhunseri Ventures Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors (6/2023-24) of the Company shall be held at the Registered Office of the Company at Dhunseri House 4A Woodburn Park Kolkata - 700020 on Friday the 9th day of February 2024 to consider inter-alia the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Enclosed please find herewith Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) with Limited Review Report for the quarter and nine month ended December 31, 2023 as reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on February 09, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

