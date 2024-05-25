|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|20 Aug 2024
|24 May 2024
|To convene the 108 th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Tuesday, the 20th August, 2024 at 3.00 p.m. Intimation of Book Closure pursuant to SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024) Notice of 108th AGM of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024) Proceedings of 108th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.08.2024) Shareholders meeting- voting results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/08/2024) Change in Management of the Company covering Appointment, Re-designation and Cessation of the Directors. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.08.2024)
