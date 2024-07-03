Summary

Race Eco Chain Limited (Formerly known as Anisha Impex Limited) was incorporated on November 22, 1999. RACE ECO as the abbreviation suggests Recycling and Circular Economy is an environmentally conscious initiative with a mission to reduce the Carbon footprint caused by waste plastics. The Company is involved in aggregation of packaging plastic waste and channelizing it for recycling into consumer friendly products. The Company is establishing its network by converting existing unorganized Eco chain to organized one. The complete vertical setup is responsible from the collection and audit of the waste to the end product to enable traceability. As an innovative initiative, the Company has built an Artificial Intelligence enabled App to convert the recyclers with the sellers, for better transparency and ease of doing business in the industry.The Company focused on the transformational power of technology to address the decades-old problem of plastic waste. It is building an AI-driven (APP-based tech platform), asset light, end-to-end ESG technology solution which will help grow the unorganized waste management sector to an organized sector. These asset light models consists of warehouses in each district of the country to support recyclers that will be operated by the franchisees themselves. With the self-segregation model, the Company offer value-adding opportunities for waste entrepreneurs either in up-cycling products directly from consumers or recycling waste for higher ind

