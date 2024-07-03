iifl-logo-icon 1
Race Eco Chain Ltd Share Price

369
(0.41%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:44:54 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open365.7
  • Day's High371.95
  • 52 Wk High460
  • Prev. Close367.5
  • Day's Low365.7
  • 52 Wk Low 298.1
  • Turnover (lac)2.04
  • P/E128.86
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value32.27
  • EPS2.86
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)636.79
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Race Eco Chain Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

365.7

Prev. Close

367.5

Turnover(Lac.)

2.04

Day's High

371.95

Day's Low

365.7

52 Week's High

460

52 Week's Low

298.1

Book Value

32.27

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

636.79

P/E

128.86

EPS

2.86

Divi. Yield

0

Race Eco Chain Ltd Corporate Action

10 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

5 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Jun, 2024

Race Eco Chain Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Race Eco Chain Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:05 AM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.79%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.79%

Non-Promoter- 0.65%

Institutions: 0.64%

Non-Institutions: 54.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Race Eco Chain Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.43

16.43

16.43

16.43

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.8

4.14

2.83

1.68

Net Worth

22.23

20.57

19.26

18.11

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

58.71

15.82

55.24

35.09

yoy growth (%)

270.99

-71.35

57.42

-16.05

Raw materials

-55.46

-14.78

-44.13

-33.09

As % of sales

94.46

93.43

79.89

94.29

Employee costs

-1.18

-0.88

-0.93

-0.67

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.47

0.01

0.04

0.17

Depreciation

-0.23

-0.29

-0.43

-0.21

Tax paid

-0.47

0.01

0.03

-0.04

Working capital

15.51

-5.28

-6.44

1.08

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

270.99

-71.35

57.42

-16.05

Op profit growth

-56.12

-143.78

-2.51

-14.69

EBIT growth

183.48

11.06

-6.34

-11.83

Net profit growth

2,608.18

-54.38

-35

38.22

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

347.48

269.08

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

347.48

269.08

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.7

0.85

Race Eco Chain Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Race Eco Chain Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sunil Kumar Malik

Independent Director

Pranav Vasan

Independent Director

Sanjay Kukreja

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

SHIWATI

Independent Director

Anil Bhel

Independent Director

Seema Malik

Non Executive Director

Lalit Kumar Malik

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Race Eco Chain Ltd

Summary

Race Eco Chain Limited (Formerly known as Anisha Impex Limited) was incorporated on November 22, 1999. RACE ECO as the abbreviation suggests Recycling and Circular Economy is an environmentally conscious initiative with a mission to reduce the Carbon footprint caused by waste plastics. The Company is involved in aggregation of packaging plastic waste and channelizing it for recycling into consumer friendly products. The Company is establishing its network by converting existing unorganized Eco chain to organized one. The complete vertical setup is responsible from the collection and audit of the waste to the end product to enable traceability. As an innovative initiative, the Company has built an Artificial Intelligence enabled App to convert the recyclers with the sellers, for better transparency and ease of doing business in the industry.The Company focused on the transformational power of technology to address the decades-old problem of plastic waste. It is building an AI-driven (APP-based tech platform), asset light, end-to-end ESG technology solution which will help grow the unorganized waste management sector to an organized sector. These asset light models consists of warehouses in each district of the country to support recyclers that will be operated by the franchisees themselves. With the self-segregation model, the Company offer value-adding opportunities for waste entrepreneurs either in up-cycling products directly from consumers or recycling waste for higher ind
Company FAQs

What is the Race Eco Chain Ltd share price today?

The Race Eco Chain Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹369 today.

What is the Market Cap of Race Eco Chain Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Race Eco Chain Ltd is ₹636.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Race Eco Chain Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Race Eco Chain Ltd is 128.86 and 8.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Race Eco Chain Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Race Eco Chain Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Race Eco Chain Ltd is ₹298.1 and ₹460 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Race Eco Chain Ltd?

Race Eco Chain Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -0.84%, 6 Month at -13.91%, 3 Month at -4.83% and 1 Month at -3.48%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Race Eco Chain Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Race Eco Chain Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.79 %
Institutions - 0.65 %
Public - 54.56 %

