Open₹365.7
Prev. Close₹367.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.04
Day's High₹371.95
Day's Low₹365.7
52 Week's High₹460
52 Week's Low₹298.1
Book Value₹32.27
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)636.79
P/E128.86
EPS2.86
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.43
16.43
16.43
16.43
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.8
4.14
2.83
1.68
Net Worth
22.23
20.57
19.26
18.11
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
58.71
15.82
55.24
35.09
yoy growth (%)
270.99
-71.35
57.42
-16.05
Raw materials
-55.46
-14.78
-44.13
-33.09
As % of sales
94.46
93.43
79.89
94.29
Employee costs
-1.18
-0.88
-0.93
-0.67
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.47
0.01
0.04
0.17
Depreciation
-0.23
-0.29
-0.43
-0.21
Tax paid
-0.47
0.01
0.03
-0.04
Working capital
15.51
-5.28
-6.44
1.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
270.99
-71.35
57.42
-16.05
Op profit growth
-56.12
-143.78
-2.51
-14.69
EBIT growth
183.48
11.06
-6.34
-11.83
Net profit growth
2,608.18
-54.38
-35
38.22
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
347.48
269.08
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
347.48
269.08
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.7
0.85
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sunil Kumar Malik
Independent Director
Pranav Vasan
Independent Director
Sanjay Kukreja
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
SHIWATI
Independent Director
Anil Bhel
Independent Director
Seema Malik
Non Executive Director
Lalit Kumar Malik
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Race Eco Chain Ltd
Summary
Race Eco Chain Limited (Formerly known as Anisha Impex Limited) was incorporated on November 22, 1999. RACE ECO as the abbreviation suggests Recycling and Circular Economy is an environmentally conscious initiative with a mission to reduce the Carbon footprint caused by waste plastics. The Company is involved in aggregation of packaging plastic waste and channelizing it for recycling into consumer friendly products. The Company is establishing its network by converting existing unorganized Eco chain to organized one. The complete vertical setup is responsible from the collection and audit of the waste to the end product to enable traceability. As an innovative initiative, the Company has built an Artificial Intelligence enabled App to convert the recyclers with the sellers, for better transparency and ease of doing business in the industry.The Company focused on the transformational power of technology to address the decades-old problem of plastic waste. It is building an AI-driven (APP-based tech platform), asset light, end-to-end ESG technology solution which will help grow the unorganized waste management sector to an organized sector. These asset light models consists of warehouses in each district of the country to support recyclers that will be operated by the franchisees themselves. With the self-segregation model, the Company offer value-adding opportunities for waste entrepreneurs either in up-cycling products directly from consumers or recycling waste for higher ind
Read More
The Race Eco Chain Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹369 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Race Eco Chain Ltd is ₹636.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Race Eco Chain Ltd is 128.86 and 8.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Race Eco Chain Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Race Eco Chain Ltd is ₹298.1 and ₹460 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Race Eco Chain Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -0.84%, 6 Month at -13.91%, 3 Month at -4.83% and 1 Month at -3.48%.
