The Board of the directors approved the fund raising by way of issuance of Warrants and the Equity Shares in the ensuing AGM of the company proposed to be held on 03rd July, 2024. Pls find enclosed Notice of AGM 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/06/2024) Corrigendum to the Notice of AGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.06.2024) Please find enclosed Outcome of 24th Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/07/2024) Pls find attached Scrutinizer Report and Voting Results of the 24th Annual General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/07/2024)