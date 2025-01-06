Race Eco Chain Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.47
0.01
0.04
0.17
Depreciation
-0.23
-0.29
-0.43
-0.21
Tax paid
-0.47
0.01
0.03
-0.04
Working capital
15.51
-5.28
-6.44
1.08
Other operating items
Operating
16.27
-5.54
-6.79
0.98
Capital expenditure
-1.27
0.21
0.08
0.53
Free cash flow
15
-5.33
-6.71
1.51
Equity raised
1.37
1.25
1.03
0.78
Investing
-5.56
5.3
0.08
0
Financing
0.03
2.43
-1.04
1.25
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
10.84
3.65
-6.63
3.55
