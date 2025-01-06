iifl-logo-icon 1
Race Eco Chain Ltd Cash Flow Statement

345.3
(-6.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:30 PM

Race Eco FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.47

0.01

0.04

0.17

Depreciation

-0.23

-0.29

-0.43

-0.21

Tax paid

-0.47

0.01

0.03

-0.04

Working capital

15.51

-5.28

-6.44

1.08

Other operating items

Operating

16.27

-5.54

-6.79

0.98

Capital expenditure

-1.27

0.21

0.08

0.53

Free cash flow

15

-5.33

-6.71

1.51

Equity raised

1.37

1.25

1.03

0.78

Investing

-5.56

5.3

0.08

0

Financing

0.03

2.43

-1.04

1.25

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

10.84

3.65

-6.63

3.55

