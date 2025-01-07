iifl-logo-icon 1
Race Eco Chain Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

347.5
(0.64%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

58.71

15.82

55.24

35.09

yoy growth (%)

270.99

-71.35

57.42

-16.05

Raw materials

-55.46

-14.78

-44.13

-33.09

As % of sales

94.46

93.43

79.89

94.29

Employee costs

-1.18

-0.88

-0.93

-0.67

As % of sales

2.01

5.61

1.69

1.92

Other costs

-2.22

-0.51

-9.33

-0.46

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.79

3.25

16.89

1.33

Operating profit

-0.16

-0.36

0.83

0.85

OPM

-0.27

-2.31

1.51

2.44

Depreciation

-0.23

-0.29

-0.43

-0.21

Interest expense

-0.63

-0.72

-0.62

-0.54

Other income

2.5

1.4

0.27

0.07

Profit before tax

1.47

0.01

0.04

0.17

Taxes

-0.47

0.01

0.03

-0.04

Tax rate

-32.36

107.02

71.07

-28.37

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.99

0.03

0.08

0.12

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.99

0.03

0.08

0.12

yoy growth (%)

2,608.18

-54.38

-35

38.22

NPM

1.69

0.23

0.14

0.35

