|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
58.71
15.82
55.24
35.09
yoy growth (%)
270.99
-71.35
57.42
-16.05
Raw materials
-55.46
-14.78
-44.13
-33.09
As % of sales
94.46
93.43
79.89
94.29
Employee costs
-1.18
-0.88
-0.93
-0.67
As % of sales
2.01
5.61
1.69
1.92
Other costs
-2.22
-0.51
-9.33
-0.46
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.79
3.25
16.89
1.33
Operating profit
-0.16
-0.36
0.83
0.85
OPM
-0.27
-2.31
1.51
2.44
Depreciation
-0.23
-0.29
-0.43
-0.21
Interest expense
-0.63
-0.72
-0.62
-0.54
Other income
2.5
1.4
0.27
0.07
Profit before tax
1.47
0.01
0.04
0.17
Taxes
-0.47
0.01
0.03
-0.04
Tax rate
-32.36
107.02
71.07
-28.37
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.99
0.03
0.08
0.12
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.99
0.03
0.08
0.12
yoy growth (%)
2,608.18
-54.38
-35
38.22
NPM
1.69
0.23
0.14
0.35
