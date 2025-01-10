Race Eco Chain Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.43
16.43
16.43
16.43
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.8
4.14
2.83
1.68
Net Worth
22.23
20.57
19.26
18.11
Minority Interest
Debt
36.84
15.51
5.09
6.67
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.04
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
59.11
36.08
24.35
24.78
Fixed Assets
2.79
2.91
2.64
1.17
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.2
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.25
0.2
0.13
Networking Capital
50.71
29.83
20.42
19.37
Inventories
0.83
0.62
0.29
4.44
Inventory Days
27.6
Sundry Debtors
53.22
36.65
17.21
14.57
Debtor Days
90.57
Other Current Assets
10.83
5.66
12.22
7.75
Sundry Creditors
-12.87
-11.72
-7.51
-5.27
Creditor Days
32.76
Other Current Liabilities
-1.3
-1.38
-1.79
-2.12
Cash
0.4
3.1
1.1
4.13
Total Assets
59.1
36.09
24.36
24.8
