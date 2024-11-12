iifl-logo-icon 1
Race Eco Chain Ltd Board Meeting

Race Eco CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Race Eco Chain Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Pls find enclosed Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year Ending on 30th September, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting For the approving the Financial Results for quarter and half year ending on 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting3 Oct 20243 Oct 2024
Pls find attached Outcome of the Board Meeting
Board Meeting1 Oct 20241 Oct 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting for the issuance of the Warrants
Board Meeting26 Sep 202426 Sep 2024
Pls find attached Outcome of the Board Meeting For the Allotment of the Equity Shares on Preferential Basis.
Board Meeting4 Sep 20244 Sep 2024
The outcome of the Board Meeting held today at 04th September, 2024 is attached Pls Find enclosed the Joint Venture details as per attached file
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Race Eco Chain Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting Schedule to be held on 13th August 2024 to consider the Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter Ending on 30th June 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held today at 13th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting5 Jun 20241 Jun 2024
Race Eco Chain Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the issue of equity shares/convertible warrants through preferential issue The Board of the directors approved the fund raising by way of issuance of Warrants and the Equity Shares in the ensuing AGM of the company proposed to be held on 03rd July, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.06.2024) Revised outcome due to clerical error (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/06/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202421 May 2024
Race Eco Chain Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held today 28th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Race Eco Chain Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Pls find enclosed Outcome of the Board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

