Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Race Eco Chain Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Pls find enclosed Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year Ending on 30th September, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting For the approving the Financial Results for quarter and half year ending on 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Oct 2024 3 Oct 2024

Pls find attached Outcome of the Board Meeting

Board Meeting 1 Oct 2024 1 Oct 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting for the issuance of the Warrants

Board Meeting 26 Sep 2024 26 Sep 2024

Pls find attached Outcome of the Board Meeting For the Allotment of the Equity Shares on Preferential Basis.

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

The outcome of the Board Meeting held today at 04th September, 2024 is attached Pls Find enclosed the Joint Venture details as per attached file

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Race Eco Chain Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting Schedule to be held on 13th August 2024 to consider the Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter Ending on 30th June 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held today at 13th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Jun 2024 1 Jun 2024

Race Eco Chain Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the issue of equity shares/convertible warrants through preferential issue The Board of the directors approved the fund raising by way of issuance of Warrants and the Equity Shares in the ensuing AGM of the company proposed to be held on 03rd July, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.06.2024) Revised outcome due to clerical error (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/06/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 21 May 2024

Race Eco Chain Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held today 28th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024