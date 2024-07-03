Race Eco Chain Ltd Summary

Race Eco Chain Limited (Formerly known as Anisha Impex Limited) was incorporated on November 22, 1999. RACE ECO as the abbreviation suggests Recycling and Circular Economy is an environmentally conscious initiative with a mission to reduce the Carbon footprint caused by waste plastics. The Company is involved in aggregation of packaging plastic waste and channelizing it for recycling into consumer friendly products. The Company is establishing its network by converting existing unorganized Eco chain to organized one. The complete vertical setup is responsible from the collection and audit of the waste to the end product to enable traceability. As an innovative initiative, the Company has built an Artificial Intelligence enabled App to convert the recyclers with the sellers, for better transparency and ease of doing business in the industry.The Company focused on the transformational power of technology to address the decades-old problem of plastic waste. It is building an AI-driven (APP-based tech platform), asset light, end-to-end ESG technology solution which will help grow the unorganized waste management sector to an organized sector. These asset light models consists of warehouses in each district of the country to support recyclers that will be operated by the franchisees themselves. With the self-segregation model, the Company offer value-adding opportunities for waste entrepreneurs either in up-cycling products directly from consumers or recycling waste for higher industrial consumption. By doing so, the consumers can attract more commercial funding and partners throughout the waste value chain- from waste collection and transportation to waste processing. Currently, the Company is working closely with 17 Recyclers Pan India with collection network of 57 franchisee associates across the map. It is channelizing plastic waste to create downstream recycled products for consumer connect through the brand RESTORE. This niche line of products is made from recycled plastic of the highest quality, promoting sustainability and providing e2e traceability. Through its RESTORE division, the Company is selling recycled products under the same brand. The Company has transformed waste into eco-friendly products in 2022-23. The Company took stake in Abhay Innovative Engineering Ltd. It also acquired 20.71% stake in Prime Industries Limited.