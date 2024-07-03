Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹46.7
Prev. Close₹46.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.6
Day's High₹46.7
Day's Low₹45.3
52 Week's High₹132
52 Week's Low₹41
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)69.82
P/E7.66
EPS6.1
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.16
1.11
1.11
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.71
14.4
9.09
5.2
Net Worth
36.87
15.51
10.2
5.21
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Nitesh Agarwalla
Whole Time Director & CFO
Rinku Agarwalla
Non Executive Director
Ajit Kumar
Independent Director
Gaurav Maheshwari
Independent Director
ANKIT RATHI
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rakesh.
Reports by Aspire & Innovative Advertising Ltd
Summary
Aspire & Innovative Advertising Limited was originally incorporated as Aspire & Innovative Advertising Private Limited on July 31, 2017 under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Subsequently, pursuant to Special Resolution passed by the Shareholders at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting, held on December 04, 2023, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and consequently the name of the Company was changed from Aspire & Innovative Advertising Private Limited to Aspire & Innovative Advertising Limited.The company is engaged in the business of trading of wide range of consumer durables like kitchen appliances, home appliances, white goods, mobile phones and its accessories, solar products etc. of multiple renowned brands such as Bajaj, Prestige, Vivo, Samsung, Crompton, Whirlpool, Hindware, Havells and many more. The companies range of products are offered at different price points to meet diverse customer requirements across India along with delivery of products mainly in the rural and semi urban areas. The company provides one platform that brings multiple brands under one umbrella so as to fulfil the requirements of the customer thus, improving their lifestyles.
The Aspire & Innovative Advertising Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹46 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aspire & Innovative Advertising Ltd is ₹69.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aspire & Innovative Advertising Ltd is 7.66 and 1.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aspire & Innovative Advertising Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aspire & Innovative Advertising Ltd is ₹41 and ₹132 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Aspire & Innovative Advertising Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -21.25%, 6 Month at -59.86%, 3 Month at -38.95% and 1 Month at 4.94%.
