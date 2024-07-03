iifl-logo-icon 1
Aspire & Innovative Advertising Ltd Share Price

46
(-1.50%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open46.7
  • Day's High46.7
  • 52 Wk High132
  • Prev. Close46.7
  • Day's Low45.3
  • 52 Wk Low 41
  • Turnover (lac)4.6
  • P/E7.66
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS6.1
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)69.82
  • Div. Yield0
Aspire & Innovative Advertising Ltd KEY RATIOS

Aspire & Innovative Advertising Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Aspire & Innovative Advertising Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Aspire & Innovative Advertising Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:20 PM
Sep-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.35%

Non-Promoter- 2.17%

Institutions: 2.17%

Non-Institutions: 25.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aspire & Innovative Advertising Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.16

1.11

1.11

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13.71

14.4

9.09

5.2

Net Worth

36.87

15.51

10.2

5.21

Minority Interest

Aspire & Innovative Advertising Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aspire & Innovative Advertising Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Nitesh Agarwalla

Whole Time Director & CFO

Rinku Agarwalla

Non Executive Director

Ajit Kumar

Independent Director

Gaurav Maheshwari

Independent Director

ANKIT RATHI

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rakesh.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aspire & Innovative Advertising Ltd

Summary

Aspire & Innovative Advertising Limited was originally incorporated as Aspire & Innovative Advertising Private Limited on July 31, 2017 under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Subsequently, pursuant to Special Resolution passed by the Shareholders at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting, held on December 04, 2023, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and consequently the name of the Company was changed from Aspire & Innovative Advertising Private Limited to Aspire & Innovative Advertising Limited.The company is engaged in the business of trading of wide range of consumer durables like kitchen appliances, home appliances, white goods, mobile phones and its accessories, solar products etc. of multiple renowned brands such as Bajaj, Prestige, Vivo, Samsung, Crompton, Whirlpool, Hindware, Havells and many more. The companies range of products are offered at different price points to meet diverse customer requirements across India along with delivery of products mainly in the rural and semi urban areas. The company provides one platform that brings multiple brands under one umbrella so as to fulfil the requirements of the customer thus, improving their lifestyles.
Company FAQs

What is the Aspire & Innovative Advertising Ltd share price today?

The Aspire & Innovative Advertising Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹46 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aspire & Innovative Advertising Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aspire & Innovative Advertising Ltd is ₹69.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aspire & Innovative Advertising Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aspire & Innovative Advertising Ltd is 7.66 and 1.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aspire & Innovative Advertising Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aspire & Innovative Advertising Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aspire & Innovative Advertising Ltd is ₹41 and ₹132 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aspire & Innovative Advertising Ltd?

Aspire & Innovative Advertising Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -21.25%, 6 Month at -59.86%, 3 Month at -38.95% and 1 Month at 4.94%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aspire & Innovative Advertising Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aspire & Innovative Advertising Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.35 %
Institutions - 2.17 %
Public - 25.47 %

