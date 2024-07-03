Summary

Aspire & Innovative Advertising Limited was originally incorporated as Aspire & Innovative Advertising Private Limited on July 31, 2017 under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Subsequently, pursuant to Special Resolution passed by the Shareholders at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting, held on December 04, 2023, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and consequently the name of the Company was changed from Aspire & Innovative Advertising Private Limited to Aspire & Innovative Advertising Limited.The company is engaged in the business of trading of wide range of consumer durables like kitchen appliances, home appliances, white goods, mobile phones and its accessories, solar products etc. of multiple renowned brands such as Bajaj, Prestige, Vivo, Samsung, Crompton, Whirlpool, Hindware, Havells and many more. The companies range of products are offered at different price points to meet diverse customer requirements across India along with delivery of products mainly in the rural and semi urban areas. The company provides one platform that brings multiple brands under one umbrella so as to fulfil the requirements of the customer thus, improving their lifestyles.

