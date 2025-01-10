To the Members of Aspire & Innovative Advertising Limited Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Aspire & Innovative Advertising Limited, which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the statement of

Profit and Loss and the statement of Cash Flows, for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and profit for the year ended on that date and its cash flows on that date. statements that give a true Basis for Opinion position, financial performance We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section

143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial

Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidencewehaveobtainedis to provide a basis for our opinion.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the consolidated financialstatements, Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management and Those Charged bywith Governance for Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act,

2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these fair view of the financial financial and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design,statements implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financialstatement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

That Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence thatissufficientandappropriate deficiencies in internal control to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financialcontrols system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the

Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to related disclosures in the financial or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financialstatements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the

Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the

Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance statements,whether regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, includinganysignificant that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and

Loss and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of accounts; d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements specifie complywiththeAccountingStandards under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, to the extent applicable; e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st

March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act; f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financialfinancial the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financialcontrols over financial reporting; g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance Beneficiaries") or with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position. ii) The Company did not year have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv) (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed fundsorsharepremiumoranyothersources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like

Beneficiaries; onbehalfoftheUltimate

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities

("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding provide Party("Ultimate any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement. v) The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013. vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report)

Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central

Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give

Annexure-B, a statement on the matters specified reporting in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the order.

For S I G M A C & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Regn. No. 116351W Rajeev Gupta Membership No.: 513388 UDIN: 24513388BKCQMN9368 controls

Date: May 30, 2024 nt conduct of Place: Gurugram, Haryana

"Annexure" - A to the Auditors Report Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial financial reporting ofAspire & Innovative Advertising Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial based on the internal control over financial criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financialcontrols that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the

Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the

"Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Ourauditinvolvesperformingprocedurestoobtainaudit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financialstatements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internalreporting Financial included Controls over Financial Reporting controls reporting, assessing the risk that a Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financialcontrols over financial reporting to future periods are risk that the internal financial control over reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls systemover financial reporting and such internal financialcontrols over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financialreporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internalreportingincludesthosepolicies Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report (Referred to in paragraph 2 under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement section of our report to the Members of Aspire & Innovative Advertising Limited of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

1) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets: (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management every year, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its business. Pursuant to the program, all the fixed assets have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies between the books records and the physical fixed assets have been noticed.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly reporting under clause 1 (e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

2) (a) The management has conducted the physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its business. Management has not noticed discrepancy of more than 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory. b) The Company got working capital limits sanctioned in excess of 5 Crores in aggregate.

However, as informed by management to us, there is no such requirement of the bank for submission of quarterly return or statement, hence, such statements are not submitted to the bank by the Company.

3) As per the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security in the nature of loans secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited liability partnerships or any other parties. However, Company granted loans or advances to Companies and other parties. (a) Company granted loans or advances as listed below.

A. The Company has not provided any loans or advances and guarantees or security to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates. B. The Company has provided loans or advances to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates as listed below:

S. No. Name of Party Aggregate amount during the year (in INR Lakhs) Balance outstanding at the Balance Sheet Date (in INR Lakhs) 1 Koshish Marketing Solutions Private Limited 350.00 700.00 2Satin Media Solutions Limited 500.00 Nil 3 S K Enterprises 127.00 Nil 4 Sugamya Finance Private Limited 2,400.00 Nil 5 Sumit Ranjan 4.00 Nil 6 Swara Fincare Limited 1,850.00 Nil 7 Tarique Ahsan 1.00 Nil Total 5,232.00 700.00

(b) As per information and explanation given to us, terms and condition of grant of all loans and advances are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans and advances, schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, repayment of principal and interest is regular.

(d) In respect of loans and advances, according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no amount overdue for a period of ninety days or more.

(e) In respect of loans and advances of INR

350.00 Lakhs to Koshish Marketing Solutions Private Limited, loan outstanding as on 31st March 2023, which as due during the year, has been renewed during the Financial Year 2023-24. This amount of INR 350.00 Lakhs is 6.69% of the total amount of loans and advances granted during the year.

(f) As per information and explanation given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans which are either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

4) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and I86 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security.

5) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

6) The Central Governments has not specified the maintenance of Cost Records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of Companys products/business activity. Accordingly, reporting under clause 6 of the Order is not applicable.

7) (a) In our Opinion, and according to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, and records, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, GST, Cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities to the extent applicable on company, though the instances of minor delays noted by us. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date on when they become payable. b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no statutory dues as referred in sub clause (a) which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

8) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

9) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment any interest thereon to the lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. (c) The Company has applied amount of term loans for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. (f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies and hence reporting on clause 3(ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable.

10) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer

(including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partly or optionally convertible) during the year. In our opinion and information and explanation given to us, reporting under this clause is not applicable to the company.

11) (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section assets and 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form

ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received, if any, by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

12) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 4 (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

13) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with the sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013.

14) (a) In our Opinion, and according to information and explanations given to us the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of the business.

(b) We have considered the report(s) of Internal

Auditors for the period under audit.

15) In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

16) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the

Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

17) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial y. immediatelyprecedingfinancial

18) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

19) On the basis of the financialratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial payment of financialliabilities, other information accompanying the our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20) (a) There is no unspent amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as on the last date of the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies

Act in compliance with second proviso to subsection (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Hence, reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(b) There is no amount remaining unspent under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, which needs to be transferred to special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Hence, reporting under this clause is not applicable.

21) The reporting under clause (xxi) is not applicable in respect of the Standalone statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

For S I G M A C & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Regn. No. 116351W Rajeev Gupta Membership No.: 513388 UDIN: 24513388BKCQMN9368