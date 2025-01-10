Aspire & Innovative Advertising Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.16
1.11
1.11
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.71
14.4
9.09
5.2
Net Worth
36.87
15.51
10.2
5.21
Minority Interest
Debt
13.05
8.81
1.11
0.56
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
49.92
24.32
11.31
5.77
Fixed Assets
1.37
0.42
0.72
0.55
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.24
0.29
2.09
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.62
0.13
0.12
0.06
Networking Capital
34.91
18.47
-0.18
1.98
Inventories
26.95
27.94
28.42
13.01
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
60.24
19.22
7.7
14.85
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
14.72
9.55
5.66
3.27
Sundry Creditors
-44.99
-33.08
-36.09
-22.38
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-22.01
-5.16
-5.87
-6.77
Cash
12.79
5.03
8.58
3.17
Total Assets
49.93
24.34
11.33
5.77
