Bansal Multiflex Ltd Share Price Live

1.95
(0%)
Dec 9, 2019|11:51:04 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.95
  • Day's High1.95
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Day's Low1.95
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1.44
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Bansal Multiflex Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

1.95

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

1.95

Day's Low

1.95

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.44

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Bansal Multiflex Ltd Corporate Action

16 Jun 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Nov, 2024

arrow

Bansal Multiflex Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Bansal Multiflex Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:23 AM
Mar-2025Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.56%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.56%

Non-Promoter- 28.43%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.43%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bansal Multiflex Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2018

Equity Capital

7.41

7.41

7.41

7.41

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-7.72

-7.72

8.59

8.59

Net Worth

-0.31

-0.31

16

16

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

47.11

11.76

2.13

1.77

yoy growth (%)

300.46

451.85

20.14

Raw materials

-42.26

-10.47

-1.99

-1.32

As % of sales

89.7

89.06

93.4

74.86

Employee costs

-0.63

-0.24

-0.06

-0.06

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

2.13

0.56

0.03

0.02

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.03

0

0

Tax paid

-0.58

-0.18

-0.01

0

Working capital

9.46

11.72

0.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

300.46

451.85

20.14

Op profit growth

374.36

1,844.31

10.56

EBIT growth

381.01

1,637.58

18.57

Net profit growth

283.91

1,619.11

23.46

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018

Gross Sales

47.11

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

47.11

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.07

Bansal Multiflex Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,591.3

114.512,99,088.624,275.390.056,164.55231.32

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.25

50.1126,505.77225.640.96914.2579.67

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

307.75

16.6424,020.02209.452.2113,121.3658.67

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

642.75

144.4914,202.9132.010.23311.4967.52

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd

LLOYDSENT

88.09

011,197.261.830.11226.1936.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bansal Multiflex Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Anupkumar Bansal

Whole-time Director

Suman Bansal

Director

Aashi Bansal

Executive Director

Rajender Bansal

Director

Aesha Mashru

Director

Rajesh Singal

Registered Office

72 The Nutan Guj Co Op Shops,

Warehouses Soc O/S Raipur Gate,

Gujarat - 380022

Tel: 91-79-25454570

Website: http://www.bansalmultiflex.com

Email: investors@bansalmultiflex.com

Registrar Office

E-2/3 Saki Vihar Rd,

Ansa Indl Estate, Saki Naka Andheri-E,

Mumbai - 400 072

Tel: 91-22-40430200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: info@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Bansal Multiflex Limited was originally incorporated as a private limited company with the name as Bansal Tradeworld Private Limited on 27, November 2013. The name of the company was changed to Bansal...
Reports by Bansal Multiflex Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Bansal Multiflex Ltd share price today?

The Bansal Multiflex Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bansal Multiflex Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bansal Multiflex Ltd is ₹1.44 Cr. as of 09 Dec ‘19

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bansal Multiflex Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bansal Multiflex Ltd is 0 and -2.62 as of 09 Dec ‘19

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bansal Multiflex Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bansal Multiflex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bansal Multiflex Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 09 Dec ‘19

What is the CAGR of Bansal Multiflex Ltd?

Bansal Multiflex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -65.63%, 1 Year at -67.78%, 6 Month at -14.71%, 3 Month at -12.12% and 1 Month at -6.45%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bansal Multiflex Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bansal Multiflex Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

