Open₹1.95
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹1.95
Day's Low₹1.95
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.44
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
7.41
7.41
7.41
7.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-7.72
-7.72
8.59
8.59
Net Worth
-0.31
-0.31
16
16
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
47.11
11.76
2.13
1.77
yoy growth (%)
300.46
451.85
20.14
Raw materials
-42.26
-10.47
-1.99
-1.32
As % of sales
89.7
89.06
93.4
74.86
Employee costs
-0.63
-0.24
-0.06
-0.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
2.13
0.56
0.03
0.02
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.03
0
0
Tax paid
-0.58
-0.18
-0.01
0
Working capital
9.46
11.72
0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
300.46
451.85
20.14
Op profit growth
374.36
1,844.31
10.56
EBIT growth
381.01
1,637.58
18.57
Net profit growth
283.91
1,619.11
23.46
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
47.11
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
47.11
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.07
Chairman & Managing Director
Anupkumar Bansal
Whole-time Director
Suman Bansal
Director
Aashi Bansal
Executive Director
Rajender Bansal
Director
Aesha Mashru
Director
Rajesh Singal
72 The Nutan Guj Co Op Shops,
Warehouses Soc O/S Raipur Gate,
Gujarat - 380022
Tel: 91-79-25454570
Website: http://www.bansalmultiflex.com
Email: investors@bansalmultiflex.com
E-2/3 Saki Vihar Rd,
Ansa Indl Estate, Saki Naka Andheri-E,
Mumbai - 400 072
Tel: 91-22-40430200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: info@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Bansal Multiflex Limited was originally incorporated as a private limited company with the name as Bansal Tradeworld Private Limited on 27, November 2013. The name of the company was changed to Bansal...
Reports by Bansal Multiflex Ltd
