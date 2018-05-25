(For Standalone Financial Statements)

To

The Members of

BANSAL MULTIFLEX LIMITED

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of BANSAL MULTIFLEX LIMITED (hereinafter referred to as "the Company"), which comprises the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2018, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information(hereinafter referred to as "the Financial Statements").

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2015.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error which have been used for the purpose of preparation of the Financial Statement by the Directors of the Company, as aforesaid.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. In conducting our Audit we have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under section 143(11) of the Act.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India;

a) In case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the as at March 31,2018;

b) In the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, of the profit for the year ended on that date; and

c) In the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 (the Order) issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure - A statement on the matters Specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit of aforesaid financial statements;

(b) I n our opinion proper books of account as required by law relating to preparation of the aforesaid financial statements have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account maintained for the purpose of preparation of the financial statement.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors of the Company as on March 31,2018 taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31,2018 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

I. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its consolidated financial position.

II. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

III. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Group Company.

For, M/s Kishor Goyal & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN: 008897N

Kishor Goyal

(Partner)

Membership No: 047286

Date : 25/05/2018

Place : Ahmedabad

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report (For Standalone Financial Statements)

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement of our report of even date to the financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31,2018:

1. In Respect of Fixed Assets

a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets;

b) The Fixed Assets have been physically verified by the management in a phased manner, designed to cover all the items over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its business. Pursuant to the program, a portion of the fixed asset has been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies between the books records and the physical fixed assets have been noticed.

c) The Title deed of immovable properties is held in the name of the company.

2. In Respect of Inventories

The management has conducted the physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals.

3. Compliance under section 189 of The Companies Act, 2013

The Company has not granted any loan to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act.

4. Compliance under section 185 and 186 of The Companies Act , 2013

While doing transaction for loans, investments, guarantees, and security provisions of section 185 and 186 of Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with.

5. Compliance under section 73 to 76 of The Companies Act, 2013 and Rules framed there under while accepting Deposits

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the group company has not accepted any deposits in contravention of directives issued by Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under, where applicable. No order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other.

6. Maintenance of cost records

The Company is not required to maintain cost records pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013.

7. Deposit of Statutory Dues

(a) The Company is regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales, tax wealth tax, service tax, custom duty, Goods and Service Tax, excise duty cess and other statutory dues applicable to the Company with the appropriate authorities. No undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid statutory dues were outstanding as at the last day of the financial year for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

(b) There is no dispute with the revenue authorities regarding any duty or tax payable.

8. Repayment of Loans and Borrowings

Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to a financial institution, bank, Government or dues to debenture holders.

9. Utilization of Money Raised by Public Offers and Term Loan For which they Raised

The Company has raised Rs. 6.20 Crore by way of Initial Public Offer and the money raised has been utilised for the purpose mentioned in the prospectus. Further, the Company has not applied term loans for the purposes other than for which those are raised.

10. Reporting of Fraud During the Year

Based on our audit procedures and the information and explanation made available to us no such fraud noticed or reported during the year.

11. Managerial Remuneration

Managerial remuneration has been paid or provided in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act.

12. Compliance by Nidhi Company Regarding Net Owned Fund to Deposits Ratio

As per information and records available with us The Company is not Nidhi Company.

13. Related party compliance with Section 177 and 188 of companies Act - 2013

All transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 wherever applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. Compliance under section 42 of Companies Act - 2013 regarding Private placement of Shares or Debentures

Not applicable as no preferential allotment made during the year.

15. Compliance under section 192 of Companies Act 2013

The company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.

16. Requirement of Registration under 45-IA of Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934

The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act.

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report (For Standalone Financial Statements)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of BANSAL MULTIFLEX LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2018 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The respective Board of Directors of the Company, are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2018, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company, considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

