Bansal Multiflex Ltd Board Meeting

Dec 9, 2019|11:51:04 AM

Bansal Multiflex CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting16 Jun 202516 Jun 2025
Bansal Multiflex Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on Jun 16, 2025.
Board Meeting6 Jun 20256 Jun 2025
Bansal Multiflex Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on Jun 06, 2025.
Board Meeting30 May 202526 May 2025
To consider and approve the financial results for the half year and financial year ended March 31, 2025. Bansal Multiflex Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 30, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcemnet Dated on: 30.05.2025
Board Meeting8 May 20259 May 2025
Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, May 08, 2025- Unaudited Financial Results for the Half Year ended on September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2023
Board Meeting27 Mar 202527 Mar 2025
Bansal Multiflex Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 27, 2025.
Board Meeting28 Jan 202528 Jan 2025
Bansal Multiflex Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 28, 2025.
Board Meeting23 Nov 202422 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Bansal Multiflex Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 23, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/11/2024) Bansal Multiflex Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 23, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 09.05.2025)
Board Meeting25 Oct 202414 May 2025
Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday, October 25, 2024 - Audited Financial Results for the Half Year and Financial Year ended on March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2024
Board Meeting25 Sep 202425 Sep 2024
Bansal Multiflex Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 25, 2024.
Board Meeting17 Sep 202414 Sep 2024
To consider other business matters Bansal Multiflex Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 17, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/09/2024)

