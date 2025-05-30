|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|16 Jun 2025
|16 Jun 2025
|Bansal Multiflex Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on Jun 16, 2025.
|Board Meeting
|6 Jun 2025
|6 Jun 2025
|Bansal Multiflex Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on Jun 06, 2025.
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2025
|26 May 2025
|To consider and approve the financial results for the half year and financial year ended March 31, 2025. Bansal Multiflex Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 30, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcemnet Dated on: 30.05.2025
|Board Meeting
|8 May 2025
|9 May 2025
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, May 08, 2025- Unaudited Financial Results for the Half Year ended on September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2023
|Board Meeting
|27 Mar 2025
|27 Mar 2025
|Bansal Multiflex Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 27, 2025.
|Board Meeting
|28 Jan 2025
|28 Jan 2025
|Bansal Multiflex Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 28, 2025.
|Board Meeting
|23 Nov 2024
|22 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Bansal Multiflex Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 23, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/11/2024) Bansal Multiflex Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 23, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 09.05.2025)
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|14 May 2025
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday, October 25, 2024 - Audited Financial Results for the Half Year and Financial Year ended on March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2024
|Board Meeting
|25 Sep 2024
|25 Sep 2024
|Bansal Multiflex Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 25, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|17 Sep 2024
|14 Sep 2024
|To consider other business matters Bansal Multiflex Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 17, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/09/2024)
