|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
47.11
11.76
2.13
1.77
yoy growth (%)
300.46
451.85
20.14
Raw materials
-42.26
-10.47
-1.99
-1.32
As % of sales
89.7
89.06
93.4
74.86
Employee costs
-0.63
-0.24
-0.06
-0.06
As % of sales
1.35
2.08
2.96
3.4
Other costs
-1.24
-0.41
-0.04
-0.35
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.64
3.53
2.12
20.09
Operating profit
2.96
0.62
0.03
0.02
OPM
6.29
5.31
1.5
1.63
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.03
0
0
Interest expense
-0.74
-0.03
0
0
Other income
0.06
0
0
1.47
Profit before tax
2.13
0.56
0.03
0.02
Taxes
-0.58
-0.18
-0.01
0
Tax rate
-27.22
-32.12
-35.58
-35.6
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.55
0.38
0.02
0.01
Exceptional items
-0.08
0
0
0
Net profit
1.46
0.38
0.02
0.01
yoy growth (%)
283.91
1,619.11
23.46
NPM
3.11
3.24
1.04
1.01
