Bansal Multiflex Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.95
(0%)
Dec 9, 2019|11:51:04 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

47.11

11.76

2.13

1.77

yoy growth (%)

300.46

451.85

20.14

Raw materials

-42.26

-10.47

-1.99

-1.32

As % of sales

89.7

89.06

93.4

74.86

Employee costs

-0.63

-0.24

-0.06

-0.06

As % of sales

1.35

2.08

2.96

3.4

Other costs

-1.24

-0.41

-0.04

-0.35

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.64

3.53

2.12

20.09

Operating profit

2.96

0.62

0.03

0.02

OPM

6.29

5.31

1.5

1.63

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.03

0

0

Interest expense

-0.74

-0.03

0

0

Other income

0.06

0

0

1.47

Profit before tax

2.13

0.56

0.03

0.02

Taxes

-0.58

-0.18

-0.01

0

Tax rate

-27.22

-32.12

-35.58

-35.6

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.55

0.38

0.02

0.01

Exceptional items

-0.08

0

0

0

Net profit

1.46

0.38

0.02

0.01

yoy growth (%)

283.91

1,619.11

23.46

NPM

3.11

3.24

1.04

1.01

