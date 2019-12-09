Bansal Multiflex Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
7.41
7.41
7.41
7.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-7.72
-7.72
8.59
8.59
Net Worth
-0.31
-0.31
16
16
Minority Interest
Debt
0.38
0.38
6.19
6.19
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.03
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.07
0.1
22.19
22.19
Fixed Assets
0
0
0.58
0.58
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.26
0.26
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.03
0.03
0.03
Networking Capital
0
0
18.71
18.71
Inventories
6.46
6.46
6.46
6.46
Inventory Days
50.04
Sundry Debtors
0
0
19.68
19.68
Debtor Days
152.46
Other Current Assets
0
0
0.57
0.57
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-6.81
-6.81
Creditor Days
52.75
Other Current Liabilities
-6.46
-6.46
-1.19
-1.19
Cash
0.07
0.07
2.6
2.6
Total Assets
0.07
0.1
22.18
22.18
