Bansal Multiflex Ltd Balance Sheet

1.95
(0%)
Dec 9, 2019|11:51:04 AM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2018

Equity Capital

7.41

7.41

7.41

7.41

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-7.72

-7.72

8.59

8.59

Net Worth

-0.31

-0.31

16

16

Minority Interest

Debt

0.38

0.38

6.19

6.19

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.03

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.07

0.1

22.19

22.19

Fixed Assets

0

0

0.58

0.58

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0.26

0.26

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.03

0.03

0.03

Networking Capital

0

0

18.71

18.71

Inventories

6.46

6.46

6.46

6.46

Inventory Days

50.04

Sundry Debtors

0

0

19.68

19.68

Debtor Days

152.46

Other Current Assets

0

0

0.57

0.57

Sundry Creditors

0

0

-6.81

-6.81

Creditor Days

52.75

Other Current Liabilities

-6.46

-6.46

-1.19

-1.19

Cash

0.07

0.07

2.6

2.6

Total Assets

0.07

0.1

22.18

22.18

