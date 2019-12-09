iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Bansal Multiflex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.95
(0%)
Dec 9, 2019|11:51:04 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bansal Multiflex Ltd

Bansal Multiflex FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

2.13

0.56

0.03

0.02

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.03

0

0

Tax paid

-0.58

-0.18

-0.01

0

Working capital

9.46

11.72

0.02

Other operating items

Operating

10.86

12.07

0.04

Capital expenditure

0.36

0.39

0.01

Free cash flow

11.22

12.46

0.05

Equity raised

9.55

5.48

0.03

Investing

0.26

0

0

Financing

0.47

6.63

0.31

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

21.5

24.57

0.39

Bansal Multiflex : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Bansal Multiflex Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.