Bansal Multiflex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
2.13
0.56
0.03
0.02
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.03
0
0
Tax paid
-0.58
-0.18
-0.01
0
Working capital
9.46
11.72
0.02
Other operating items
Operating
10.86
12.07
0.04
Capital expenditure
0.36
0.39
0.01
Free cash flow
11.22
12.46
0.05
Equity raised
9.55
5.48
0.03
Investing
0.26
0
0
Financing
0.47
6.63
0.31
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
21.5
24.57
0.39
