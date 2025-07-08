Bansal Multiflex Ltd Summary

Bansal Multiflex Limited was originally incorporated as a private limited company with the name as Bansal Tradeworld Private Limited on 27, November 2013. The name of the company was changed to Bansal Multiflex Private Limited on 24, August 2016. Subsequently the company was converted into a public limited company and the name of the company was changed to Bansal Multiflex Limited on 01, September 2016. On March 25, 2017 the company acquired the business of proprietorship concerns of its promoters Anup Bansal and Simian Bansal viz. M/s. Bansal Enterprises and M/s. Ayush Marketing, respectively through slump sale agreement. Consequently business of these proprietorship firms were merged into Bansal Multiflex Limited, covering trading of two different products ranging from fabric to chemicals like Acid Slury (LABSA), AOS Chemicals, Caustic Flakes, Caustic Soda Flakes. Anup Bansal, and Suman Bansal are the promoters of the company.Bansal Multiflex is engaged in trading of grey cloth, different type of fabrics, varieties of finished fabrics and different type of chemicals primarily used in making detergent and soaps. The company provides services of third party job workers for processing of Grey cloth which includes dyeing, bleaching, printing, drying etc. The company trades the finished product to garment houses for manufacturing of garments in the apparel industry.