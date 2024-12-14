The Board has also appointed CDSL - Central Depository Services (India) Limited to carry out E-Voting for the Annual General Meeting to be held on 14th December, 2024. Date: 14th December, 2024To, The Chief General ManagerNational Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)Mumbai 400 051Subject: Adjournment of Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Saturday, December 14, 2024 held at 04:30 p.m. at 4th Floor E Block, Uniza Corporate Park, Near Popular Domain, Satellite, Ahmedabad- Gujarat 380015.Ref: BANSAL MULTIFLEX LIMITED (Symbol: BANSAL, ISIN: INE668X01018)Dear Sir I Madam,With reference to the above captioned subject, we would like to inform you that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of Bansal Multiflex Limited was adjourned on Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 04 :30 p.m. at 4th Floor E Block, Uniza Corporate Park, Near Popular Domain, Satellite, Ahmedabad - Gujarat 380015 in absence of Required Quorum. You are requested to kindly take note of the same.For, BANSAL MULTIFLEX LIMITED MALAY ROHITKUMAR BHOW Director (DIN: 02770605). (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14.12.2024) Proceedings of Adjourned Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Saturday, December 21, 2024 held at 04:30 p.m. at 4th Floor E Block, Uniza Corporate Park, Near Popular Domain, Satellite, Ahmedabad- Gujarat 380015. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on :21/12/2024) Bansal Multiflex Limited has informed the Exchange about Shareholders meeting (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on :24/12/2024)