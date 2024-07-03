iifl-logo-icon 1
A B M International Ltd Share Price

65.12
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:54:07 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open65.12
  • Day's High65.12
  • 52 Wk High110.62
  • Prev. Close65.12
  • Day's Low65.12
  • 52 Wk Low 44.2
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E814
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value14.27
  • EPS0.08
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)61.26
  • Div. Yield0
A B M International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

65.12

Prev. Close

65.12

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

65.12

Day's Low

65.12

52 Week's High

110.62

52 Week's Low

44.2

Book Value

14.27

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

61.26

P/E

814

EPS

0.08

Divi. Yield

0

A B M International Ltd Corporate Action

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Aug, 2024

arrow

A B M International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

A B M International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:29 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.69%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.69%

Non-Promoter- 25.30%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

A B M International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.41

9.41

9.41

11.76

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.57

4.93

11.23

7.28

Net Worth

10.98

14.34

20.64

19.04

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

126.98

128.61

97.7

88.6

yoy growth (%)

-1.26

31.63

10.26

-37.64

Raw materials

-121.05

-116.29

-98.71

-86.62

As % of sales

95.32

90.41

101.02

97.76

Employee costs

-0.87

-0.76

-0.85

-0.95

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.26

11.87

-2.62

0.23

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.06

-0.79

-0.22

Tax paid

-0.87

-1.7

-2.16

-0.44

Working capital

1.49

10.27

-3.91

4.25

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-1.26

31.63

10.26

-37.64

Op profit growth

-82.32

-571.5

-761.78

-51.51

EBIT growth

-78.33

-624.74

-714.3

-68.92

Net profit growth

-86.33

-312.61

2,118.6

-134.64

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

93.64

85.37

126.99

128.62

97.71

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

93.64

85.37

126.99

128.62

97.71

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.49

1.05

0.69

0.95

0.86

A B M International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT A B M International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

E D & Wholetime Director

SANGEETA GANDHI

Non Executive Director

KAWALJIT SINGH BHATIA

Independent Non Exe. Director

MANNAPRA SUNDARAIYER VENKATESWARAN

Independent Non Exe. Director

SURESHSINGH VIRENDRANATH RANA

Independent Non Exe. Director

Premendra Ojha

Chairman & Managing Director

Rajneesh Gandhi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Amit Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by A B M International Ltd

Summary

ABM International Limited was incorporated on April 21, 1983. The Company is an importer of plastic raw materials and in particular PVC Resin, finished leather, DOP, Urea etc. from all over the world, and also a Government Recognized Golden Export House. As on March 31, 2023, the Company has only one Associate Company i.e. Prisha Promoters Private Limited. The Company holds 49.64% equity in Prisha Promoters Private Limited.The Company had applied for the Listing of 19,60,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each of the Company, in conformity of listing requirement of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and executed a fresh listing agreement with NSE with the approval of Board of Directors at their meeting held on 27th January, 2016. The Companys shares were traded on the Stock Exchange w.e.f. June 14, 2016.In 2016-17, the Company allotted 98,00,000 fully paid up equity shares of Rs. 10/- each as Bonus Issue by Capitalization of Free Reserves to members of the Company in the proportion of 5 new fully paid - up equity shares of Rs. 10/- each for every 1 equity share of Rs. 10/- each.The Company is presently importing PVC Resin regularly and closely watching both international prices and domestic market demands. The Company has kept an eye on the indigenous manufacturers production and demand supply gap due to increased demand for this product.
Company FAQs

What is the A B M International Ltd share price today?

The A B M International Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹65.12 today.

What is the Market Cap of A B M International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of A B M International Ltd is ₹61.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of A B M International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of A B M International Ltd is 814 and 4.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of A B M International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a A B M International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of A B M International Ltd is ₹44.2 and ₹110.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of A B M International Ltd?

A B M International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.58%, 3 Years at -12.74%, 1 Year at 25.23%, 6 Month at 1.70%, 3 Month at 17.78% and 1 Month at -8.32%.

What is the shareholding pattern of A B M International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of A B M International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.70 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.30 %

