SectorTrading
Open₹65.12
Prev. Close₹65.12
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹65.12
Day's Low₹65.12
52 Week's High₹110.62
52 Week's Low₹44.2
Book Value₹14.27
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)61.26
P/E814
EPS0.08
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.41
9.41
9.41
11.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.57
4.93
11.23
7.28
Net Worth
10.98
14.34
20.64
19.04
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
126.98
128.61
97.7
88.6
yoy growth (%)
-1.26
31.63
10.26
-37.64
Raw materials
-121.05
-116.29
-98.71
-86.62
As % of sales
95.32
90.41
101.02
97.76
Employee costs
-0.87
-0.76
-0.85
-0.95
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.26
11.87
-2.62
0.23
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.06
-0.79
-0.22
Tax paid
-0.87
-1.7
-2.16
-0.44
Working capital
1.49
10.27
-3.91
4.25
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-1.26
31.63
10.26
-37.64
Op profit growth
-82.32
-571.5
-761.78
-51.51
EBIT growth
-78.33
-624.74
-714.3
-68.92
Net profit growth
-86.33
-312.61
2,118.6
-134.64
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
93.64
85.37
126.99
128.62
97.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
93.64
85.37
126.99
128.62
97.71
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.49
1.05
0.69
0.95
0.86
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
E D & Wholetime Director
SANGEETA GANDHI
Non Executive Director
KAWALJIT SINGH BHATIA
Independent Non Exe. Director
MANNAPRA SUNDARAIYER VENKATESWARAN
Independent Non Exe. Director
SURESHSINGH VIRENDRANATH RANA
Independent Non Exe. Director
Premendra Ojha
Chairman & Managing Director
Rajneesh Gandhi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Amit Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
ABM International Limited was incorporated on April 21, 1983. The Company is an importer of plastic raw materials and in particular PVC Resin, finished leather, DOP, Urea etc. from all over the world, and also a Government Recognized Golden Export House. As on March 31, 2023, the Company has only one Associate Company i.e. Prisha Promoters Private Limited. The Company holds 49.64% equity in Prisha Promoters Private Limited.The Company had applied for the Listing of 19,60,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each of the Company, in conformity of listing requirement of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and executed a fresh listing agreement with NSE with the approval of Board of Directors at their meeting held on 27th January, 2016. The Companys shares were traded on the Stock Exchange w.e.f. June 14, 2016.In 2016-17, the Company allotted 98,00,000 fully paid up equity shares of Rs. 10/- each as Bonus Issue by Capitalization of Free Reserves to members of the Company in the proportion of 5 new fully paid - up equity shares of Rs. 10/- each for every 1 equity share of Rs. 10/- each.The Company is presently importing PVC Resin regularly and closely watching both international prices and domestic market demands. The Company has kept an eye on the indigenous manufacturers production and demand supply gap due to increased demand for this product.
The A B M International Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹65.12 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of A B M International Ltd is ₹61.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of A B M International Ltd is 814 and 4.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a A B M International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of A B M International Ltd is ₹44.2 and ₹110.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25
A B M International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.58%, 3 Years at -12.74%, 1 Year at 25.23%, 6 Month at 1.70%, 3 Month at 17.78% and 1 Month at -8.32%.
