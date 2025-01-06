Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
126.98
128.61
97.7
88.6
yoy growth (%)
-1.26
31.63
10.26
-37.64
Raw materials
-121.05
-116.29
-98.71
-86.62
As % of sales
95.32
90.41
101.02
97.76
Employee costs
-0.87
-0.76
-0.85
-0.95
As % of sales
0.68
0.59
0.87
1.07
Other costs
-3.1
-0.49
-0.48
-0.67
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.44
0.38
0.49
0.76
Operating profit
1.95
11.06
-2.34
0.35
OPM
1.54
8.6
-2.4
0.4
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.06
-0.79
-0.22
Interest expense
-0.32
-0.07
-0.34
-0.13
Other income
0.69
0.95
0.86
0.24
Profit before tax
2.26
11.87
-2.62
0.23
Taxes
-0.87
-1.7
-2.16
-0.44
Tax rate
-38.73
-14.36
82.43
-193.41
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.38
10.16
-4.78
-0.21
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.38
10.16
-4.78
-0.21
yoy growth (%)
-86.33
-312.61
2,118.6
-134.64
NPM
1.09
7.9
-4.89
-0.24
