A B M International Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

62.8
(-3.56%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

126.98

128.61

97.7

88.6

yoy growth (%)

-1.26

31.63

10.26

-37.64

Raw materials

-121.05

-116.29

-98.71

-86.62

As % of sales

95.32

90.41

101.02

97.76

Employee costs

-0.87

-0.76

-0.85

-0.95

As % of sales

0.68

0.59

0.87

1.07

Other costs

-3.1

-0.49

-0.48

-0.67

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.44

0.38

0.49

0.76

Operating profit

1.95

11.06

-2.34

0.35

OPM

1.54

8.6

-2.4

0.4

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.06

-0.79

-0.22

Interest expense

-0.32

-0.07

-0.34

-0.13

Other income

0.69

0.95

0.86

0.24

Profit before tax

2.26

11.87

-2.62

0.23

Taxes

-0.87

-1.7

-2.16

-0.44

Tax rate

-38.73

-14.36

82.43

-193.41

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.38

10.16

-4.78

-0.21

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.38

10.16

-4.78

-0.21

yoy growth (%)

-86.33

-312.61

2,118.6

-134.64

NPM

1.09

7.9

-4.89

-0.24

