A B M International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.26
11.87
-2.62
0.23
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.06
-0.79
-0.22
Tax paid
-0.87
-1.7
-2.16
-0.44
Working capital
1.49
10.27
-3.91
4.25
Other operating items
Operating
2.81
20.36
-9.48
3.8
Capital expenditure
0.02
0.01
-0.34
-0.05
Free cash flow
2.83
20.37
-9.82
3.74
Equity raised
14.77
-5.75
5.79
8.19
Investing
0.15
-0.02
-0.17
-0.02
Financing
0
0
-0.1
-0.08
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
17.76
14.6
-4.3
11.84
