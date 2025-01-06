iifl-logo-icon 1
A B M International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

62.8
(-3.56%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

A B M International Ltd

A B M Internatl. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.26

11.87

-2.62

0.23

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.06

-0.79

-0.22

Tax paid

-0.87

-1.7

-2.16

-0.44

Working capital

1.49

10.27

-3.91

4.25

Other operating items

Operating

2.81

20.36

-9.48

3.8

Capital expenditure

0.02

0.01

-0.34

-0.05

Free cash flow

2.83

20.37

-9.82

3.74

Equity raised

14.77

-5.75

5.79

8.19

Investing

0.15

-0.02

-0.17

-0.02

Financing

0

0

-0.1

-0.08

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

17.76

14.6

-4.3

11.84

