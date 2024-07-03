iifl-logo-icon 1
A B M International Ltd Nine Monthly Results

58.9
(-5.00%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:27:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

78

62.3

109.37

98.22

77.82

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

78

62.3

109.37

98.22

77.82

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.4

0.44

0.37

0.44

0.47

Total Income

78.4

62.74

109.74

98.65

78.28

Total Expenditure

81.25

72.55

107.01

88.12

79.19

PBIDT

-2.85

-9.8

2.73

10.53

-0.91

Interest

0.32

0.13

0.32

0.06

0.01

PBDT

-3.17

-9.93

2.42

10.47

-0.92

Depreciation

0.05

0.05

0.08

0.12

0.12

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.58

1.5

0

Deferred Tax

0

0.14

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-3.21

-10.12

1.75

8.84

-1.04

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-3.21

-10.12

1.75

8.84

-1.04

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-3.21

-10.12

1.75

8.84

-1.04

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-3.41

-10.13

1.86

7.52

-0.88

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

9.41

9.41

9.41

11.76

11.76

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-3.65

-15.73

2.49

10.72

-1.16

PBDTM(%)

-4.06

-15.93

2.21

10.65

-1.18

PATM(%)

-4.11

-16.24

1.6

9

-1.33

