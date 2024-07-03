A B M International Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
78
62.3
109.37
98.22
77.82
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
78
62.3
109.37
98.22
77.82
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.4
0.44
0.37
0.44
0.47
Total Income
78.4
62.74
109.74
98.65
78.28
Total Expenditure
81.25
72.55
107.01
88.12
79.19
PBIDT
-2.85
-9.8
2.73
10.53
-0.91
Interest
0.32
0.13
0.32
0.06
0.01
PBDT
-3.17
-9.93
2.42
10.47
-0.92
Depreciation
0.05
0.05
0.08
0.12
0.12
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.58
1.5
0
Deferred Tax
0
0.14
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-3.21
-10.12
1.75
8.84
-1.04
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-3.21
-10.12
1.75
8.84
-1.04
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-3.21
-10.12
1.75
8.84
-1.04
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-3.41
-10.13
1.86
7.52
-0.88
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
9.41
9.41
9.41
11.76
11.76
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-3.65
-15.73
2.49
10.72
-1.16
PBDTM(%)
-4.06
-15.93
2.21
10.65
-1.18
PATM(%)
-4.11
-16.24
1.6
9
-1.33
No Record Found
