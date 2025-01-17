iifl-logo-icon 1
A B M International Ltd Key Ratios

62.4
(-4.85%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:20:12 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR A B M International Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-1.26

31.63

10.26

-37.64

Op profit growth

-82.32

-571.5

-761.78

-51.51

EBIT growth

-78.33

-624.74

-714.3

-68.92

Net profit growth

-86.49

-311.37

1,696.03

-140.38

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

1.54

8.6

-2.4

0.4

EBIT margin

2.03

9.28

-2.32

0.41

Net profit margin

1.08

7.89

-4.91

-0.3

RoCE

10.89

66.83

-14.02

1.86

RoNW

1.44

14.21

-7.42

-0.33

RoA

1.44

14.2

-7.39

-0.33

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.48

8.64

-4.07

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

1.39

8.57

-4.76

-0.42

Book value per share

26.05

19.49

10.87

16.64

Valuation ratios

P/E

75.3

6.71

-3.3

0

P/CEPS

79.88

6.76

-2.82

-79.07

P/B

4.27

2.97

1.23

2

EV/EBIDTA

34.26

4.8

-7.17

55.53

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-38.73

-14.36

82.43

-193.41

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

12.74

13.53

40.68

69.22

Inventory days

8.5

21.69

19.89

6.98

Creditor days

-5.76

-18.45

-36.46

-48.98

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-8.07

-157.18

6.61

-2.64

Net debt / equity

-0.57

-0.45

-0.4

-0.3

Net debt / op. profit

-7.22

-0.94

2.2

-16.83

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-95.32

-90.41

-101.02

-97.76

Employee costs

-0.68

-0.59

-0.87

-1.07

Other costs

-2.44

-0.38

-0.49

-0.76

