|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-1.26
31.63
10.26
-37.64
Op profit growth
-82.32
-571.5
-761.78
-51.51
EBIT growth
-78.33
-624.74
-714.3
-68.92
Net profit growth
-86.49
-311.37
1,696.03
-140.38
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
1.54
8.6
-2.4
0.4
EBIT margin
2.03
9.28
-2.32
0.41
Net profit margin
1.08
7.89
-4.91
-0.3
RoCE
10.89
66.83
-14.02
1.86
RoNW
1.44
14.21
-7.42
-0.33
RoA
1.44
14.2
-7.39
-0.33
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.48
8.64
-4.07
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
1.39
8.57
-4.76
-0.42
Book value per share
26.05
19.49
10.87
16.64
Valuation ratios
P/E
75.3
6.71
-3.3
0
P/CEPS
79.88
6.76
-2.82
-79.07
P/B
4.27
2.97
1.23
2
EV/EBIDTA
34.26
4.8
-7.17
55.53
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-38.73
-14.36
82.43
-193.41
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
12.74
13.53
40.68
69.22
Inventory days
8.5
21.69
19.89
6.98
Creditor days
-5.76
-18.45
-36.46
-48.98
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-8.07
-157.18
6.61
-2.64
Net debt / equity
-0.57
-0.45
-0.4
-0.3
Net debt / op. profit
-7.22
-0.94
2.2
-16.83
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-95.32
-90.41
-101.02
-97.76
Employee costs
-0.68
-0.59
-0.87
-1.07
Other costs
-2.44
-0.38
-0.49
-0.76
