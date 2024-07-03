iifl-logo-icon 1
A B M International Ltd Quarterly Results

62
(-1.27%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:19:19 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

16.7

29.14

15.64

21.03

32.07

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

16.7

29.14

15.64

21.03

32.07

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.11

0.11

0.09

0.13

0.14

Total Income

16.81

29.25

15.74

21.16

32.21

Total Expenditure

17.29

26.23

16.87

23.12

32.1

PBIDT

-0.48

3.02

-1.14

-1.96

0.11

Interest

0.02

0.06

0.24

0.17

0.06

PBDT

-0.5

2.96

-1.38

-2.14

0.05

Depreciation

0.01

0.01

-0.01

0.02

0.02

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

-1.16

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.51

2.95

-0.21

-2.15

0.03

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.51

2.95

-0.21

-2.15

0.03

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.51

2.95

-0.21

-2.15

0.03

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.53

3.13

-0.21

-2.29

0.04

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

9.41

9.41

9.41

9.41

9.41

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-2.87

10.36

-7.28

-9.32

0.34

PBDTM(%)

-2.99

10.15

-8.82

-10.17

0.15

PATM(%)

-3.05

10.12

-1.34

-10.22

0.09

A B M Internatl.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR A B M International Ltd

