A B M International Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
16.7
29.14
15.64
21.03
32.07
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
16.7
29.14
15.64
21.03
32.07
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.11
0.11
0.09
0.13
0.14
Total Income
16.81
29.25
15.74
21.16
32.21
Total Expenditure
17.29
26.23
16.87
23.12
32.1
PBIDT
-0.48
3.02
-1.14
-1.96
0.11
Interest
0.02
0.06
0.24
0.17
0.06
PBDT
-0.5
2.96
-1.38
-2.14
0.05
Depreciation
0.01
0.01
-0.01
0.02
0.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
-1.16
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.51
2.95
-0.21
-2.15
0.03
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.51
2.95
-0.21
-2.15
0.03
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.51
2.95
-0.21
-2.15
0.03
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.53
3.13
-0.21
-2.29
0.04
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
9.41
9.41
9.41
9.41
9.41
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-2.87
10.36
-7.28
-9.32
0.34
PBDTM(%)
-2.99
10.15
-8.82
-10.17
0.15
PATM(%)
-3.05
10.12
-1.34
-10.22
0.09
