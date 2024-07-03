A B M International Ltd Summary

ABM International Limited was incorporated on April 21, 1983. The Company is an importer of plastic raw materials and in particular PVC Resin, finished leather, DOP, Urea etc. from all over the world, and also a Government Recognized Golden Export House. As on March 31, 2023, the Company has only one Associate Company i.e. Prisha Promoters Private Limited. The Company holds 49.64% equity in Prisha Promoters Private Limited.The Company had applied for the Listing of 19,60,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each of the Company, in conformity of listing requirement of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and executed a fresh listing agreement with NSE with the approval of Board of Directors at their meeting held on 27th January, 2016. The Companys shares were traded on the Stock Exchange w.e.f. June 14, 2016.In 2016-17, the Company allotted 98,00,000 fully paid up equity shares of Rs. 10/- each as Bonus Issue by Capitalization of Free Reserves to members of the Company in the proportion of 5 new fully paid - up equity shares of Rs. 10/- each for every 1 equity share of Rs. 10/- each.The Company is presently importing PVC Resin regularly and closely watching both international prices and domestic market demands. The Company has kept an eye on the indigenous manufacturers production and demand supply gap due to increased demand for this product.