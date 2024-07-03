Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹41.95
Prev. Close₹42.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.25
Day's High₹41.95
Day's Low₹41.95
52 Week's High₹48.75
52 Week's Low₹37.4
Book Value₹19.91
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)57.94
P/E45.21
EPS0.95
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.08
7
4.8
4.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.37
3.13
1.8
0.86
Net Worth
11.45
10.13
6.6
5.66
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Mitulkumar Sureshchandra Vasa
Whole Time Director & CFO
Kular Brijesh N
Non Executive Director
Avni Mitulbhai Vasa
Independent Director
Bharatkumar Maganbhai Thumar
Independent Director
Paras Fulabhai Shingala
Independent Director
Rathod Abhishek Ranjitbhai
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rawal Ankita Harsh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Visaman Global Sales Limited was originally incorporated on June 27, 2019 with the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. The Company is engaged in the business of supply of round pipes, square pipes, rectangle pipes, various specification of structural steels, BGL coils, GP(GI) coils, HR coils, CR coils, colour coated coils, MS sheets, GP and GC sheets, CR sheets, HR sheets and plates, colour coated sheets, roofing PUF panel, wall PUF panel etc. Further, it also provide the credit facility to the existing customers as value added service. It outsource the process of modification and alteration to the third party. Additionally, it facilitate onsite delivery of products to the customers. The Company is one of the dealers of APL Apollo Tubes Limited. Before incorporation of the Company, it was doing major business through Visaman Sales for almost over 15 years. The Group was promoted by Gujarat based VASA family and lead by the vision of its founder member and mentor Mr. Sureshchandra Gulabchand Vasa. Mr. Sureshchandra Gulabchand Vasa started his business journey dating back in year 2006 through the trading of MS Patti Pipes under a proprietorship firm named Visaman Sales. Gradually it structured the business from an unorganized Retail sector to an organized business. The Company is in the business of supply of High quality ERW MS Black & GI Steel Pipes & Hollow Sections, all Structural Steel Plates and TMT solutions etc. In addition to trading of steel products
The Visaman Global Sales Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹41.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Visaman Global Sales Ltd is ₹57.94 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Visaman Global Sales Ltd is 45.21 and 2.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Visaman Global Sales Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Visaman Global Sales Ltd is ₹37.4 and ₹48.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Visaman Global Sales Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -9.29%, 3 Month at 2.14% and 1 Month at 4.12%.
