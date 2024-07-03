iifl-logo-icon 1
Visaman Global Sales Ltd Share Price

41.95
(-2.33%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:55:45 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open41.95
  • Day's High41.95
  • 52 Wk High48.75
  • Prev. Close42.95
  • Day's Low41.95
  • 52 Wk Low 37.4
  • Turnover (lac)1.25
  • P/E45.21
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value19.91
  • EPS0.95
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)57.94
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Visaman Global Sales Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

41.95

Prev. Close

42.95

Turnover(Lac.)

1.25

Day's High

41.95

Day's Low

41.95

52 Week's High

48.75

52 Week's Low

37.4

Book Value

19.91

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

57.94

P/E

45.21

EPS

0.95

Divi. Yield

0

Visaman Global Sales Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Visaman Global Sales Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Visaman Global Sales Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:56 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Apr-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.97%

Non-Promoter- 27.02%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Visaman Global Sales Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.08

7

4.8

4.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.37

3.13

1.8

0.86

Net Worth

11.45

10.13

6.6

5.66

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Visaman Global Sales Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Visaman Global Sales Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Mitulkumar Sureshchandra Vasa

Whole Time Director & CFO

Kular Brijesh N

Non Executive Director

Avni Mitulbhai Vasa

Independent Director

Bharatkumar Maganbhai Thumar

Independent Director

Paras Fulabhai Shingala

Independent Director

Rathod Abhishek Ranjitbhai

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rawal Ankita Harsh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Visaman Global Sales Ltd

Summary

Visaman Global Sales Limited was originally incorporated on June 27, 2019 with the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. The Company is engaged in the business of supply of round pipes, square pipes, rectangle pipes, various specification of structural steels, BGL coils, GP(GI) coils, HR coils, CR coils, colour coated coils, MS sheets, GP and GC sheets, CR sheets, HR sheets and plates, colour coated sheets, roofing PUF panel, wall PUF panel etc. Further, it also provide the credit facility to the existing customers as value added service. It outsource the process of modification and alteration to the third party. Additionally, it facilitate onsite delivery of products to the customers. The Company is one of the dealers of APL Apollo Tubes Limited. Before incorporation of the Company, it was doing major business through Visaman Sales for almost over 15 years. The Group was promoted by Gujarat based VASA family and lead by the vision of its founder member and mentor Mr. Sureshchandra Gulabchand Vasa. Mr. Sureshchandra Gulabchand Vasa started his business journey dating back in year 2006 through the trading of MS Patti Pipes under a proprietorship firm named Visaman Sales. Gradually it structured the business from an unorganized Retail sector to an organized business. The Company is in the business of supply of High quality ERW MS Black & GI Steel Pipes & Hollow Sections, all Structural Steel Plates and TMT solutions etc. In addition to trading of steel products
Company FAQs

What is the Visaman Global Sales Ltd share price today?

The Visaman Global Sales Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹41.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Visaman Global Sales Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Visaman Global Sales Ltd is ₹57.94 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Visaman Global Sales Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Visaman Global Sales Ltd is 45.21 and 2.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Visaman Global Sales Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Visaman Global Sales Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Visaman Global Sales Ltd is ₹37.4 and ₹48.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Visaman Global Sales Ltd?

Visaman Global Sales Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -9.29%, 3 Month at 2.14% and 1 Month at 4.12%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Visaman Global Sales Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Visaman Global Sales Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.98 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.02 %

