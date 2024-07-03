Summary

Visaman Global Sales Limited was originally incorporated on June 27, 2019 with the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. The Company is engaged in the business of supply of round pipes, square pipes, rectangle pipes, various specification of structural steels, BGL coils, GP(GI) coils, HR coils, CR coils, colour coated coils, MS sheets, GP and GC sheets, CR sheets, HR sheets and plates, colour coated sheets, roofing PUF panel, wall PUF panel etc. Further, it also provide the credit facility to the existing customers as value added service. It outsource the process of modification and alteration to the third party. Additionally, it facilitate onsite delivery of products to the customers. The Company is one of the dealers of APL Apollo Tubes Limited. Before incorporation of the Company, it was doing major business through Visaman Sales for almost over 15 years. The Group was promoted by Gujarat based VASA family and lead by the vision of its founder member and mentor Mr. Sureshchandra Gulabchand Vasa. Mr. Sureshchandra Gulabchand Vasa started his business journey dating back in year 2006 through the trading of MS Patti Pipes under a proprietorship firm named Visaman Sales. Gradually it structured the business from an unorganized Retail sector to an organized business. The Company is in the business of supply of High quality ERW MS Black & GI Steel Pipes & Hollow Sections, all Structural Steel Plates and TMT solutions etc. In addition to trading of steel products

