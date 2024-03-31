To

The Members,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 05th Annual Report of the Company together with the Audited Financial Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

1) FINANCIAL SUMMARY AND HIGHLIGHTS:

(Amt Rs. in Lacs except EPS)

Financial Results 2023-24 2022-23 Revenue from operations 30,792.77 40,767.33 Add : Other Income 4.02 1.55 Total Income 30,796.79 40,768.88 Less : Total Expenditure (Excluding Depreciation & 30,034.53 40,104.02 Amortization Expense & Finance Cost) Profit/(Loss) before Depreciation & Amortization Expense 762.27 664.87 and Finance Cost Less: Finance cost 550.72 451.42 Less: Depreciation & Amortization Expense 39.03 48.62 Profit /(Loss) before tax 172.52 164.83 Less: Provision for tax: Current Tax 45.89 48.32 Prior Period Taxes - (1.53) Deferred Tax Assets /Liabilities (4.69) (5.71) Profit/(Loss) after tax 131.32 123.75 EARNING PER SHARE (BASIC & DILUTED) 1.30 1.94

2) REVIEW OF BUSINESS OPERATION AND FUTURE PROSPECTS:

During the year, the Company has made revenue from operation of Rs. 30792.77 Lacs in comparison to previous year of Rs. 40767.33 Lacs i.e decreased by approximately 24.47% and the Company has made Profit after tax of Rs. 131.32 Lacs in comparison to Profit after tax of previous year of Rs. 123.75 Lacs i.e. increased by approximately 6.12% Hence, in comparison to financial year 2022-23, Turnover has been reduced but profitability of the Company has increased. Management is hopeful to achieve better performance in coming years. Management is continuously analyzing various situation considering internally and externally both, various rules and regulations of government and opportunities available and its effect on business. Management is still working hard and looking forward to explore market in the steel industry.

Though it is very difficult to predict the future situation but Management hopes to cop up with the situation and optimist towards the growth of the business of the Company. Economic outlook, Future Prospects and overview of the business is given in Management Discussion and Analysis Report attached with the Report.

3) STATE OF THE COMPANYS AFFAIRS:

- The Company is working in single segment namely the Trading Segment includes trading of ERW Mild Steel (Ms), Galvanised (Gi), Pre Galvanised (p) & CRC - Square, Rectangle & Round Hollow Tubes, Boiler Tube, Spiral Pipe, TMT, Hot Rolled (Hr) Plate, Crc Coils & Sheets, Colour Coated Coils & Sheets, Pre Galvanised (GP) Coils & Sheets, total structural steel solutions.

-During the year 2023-24, there has been no change in the status of the Company.

- During the year 2023-24, there has been no change in financial year of the Company.

-During the year 2023-24, there has been no event having material impact on the Companys affairs.

4) DIVIDEND:

With a view of plough back of Profit, your directors do not recommend any dividend.

5) CAPTIAL STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY:

AUTHORISED SHARE CAPITAL:

The authorised share capital of the Company as on 31st March, 2023 was Rs. 7,00,00,000/- (Rupees Seven Crores) consisting of 70,00,000 (Seventy Lacs) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each which has been increased to Rs. 15,00,00,000/- (Rupees Fifteen Crores) consisting of 1,50,00,000 (One Crore Fifty Lacs) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each in the Extra ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 06th March, 2024. Therefore, authorized share capital as on 31st March, 2024 is Rs. 15,00,00,000/- (Rupees Fifteen Crores) consisting of 1,50,00,000 (One Crore Fifty Lacs) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each.

ISSUED, SUBSCRIBED AND PAID-UP SHARE CAPITAL

The Issued, Subscribed And Paid-Up Share Capital of the Company as on 31st March, 2023 was Rs. 7,00,00,000/- (Rupees Seven Crores) consisting of 70,00,000 (Seventy Lacs) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each. During the year Company has issued bonus shares with the approval of the members of Company at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 06th March, 2024 in the ratio of 11:25 and allotted 30,79,999 bonus equity shares on 22nd March, 2024 and hence as on 31st March, 2024 Issued, Subscribed And Paid-Up Share Capital of the Company is Rs. 10,07,99,990/- (Rupees Ten Crores Seven Lacs Ninety Nine Thousand Nine Hundered and Ninety) consisting of 1,00,79,999 (One crore Seventy Nine Thousand Nine Hundered Ninety Nine) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each.

Further the members of the Company in its Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 28th March, 2024 has approved to create, offer, issue and allot Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each of not more than Rs. 20,00,00,000/- for Initial Public Offer.

After the closure of financial year 2023-24, the Company has made an Initial Public Offer of 37,32,000 Equity shares of Rs. 10/- each at a premium of Rs. 33/- per shares aggregating to Rs. 1604.76 Lacs which was fully subscribed by the public. Hence paid up capital of the Company is increased to Rs. 13,81,19,990/- consisting of 1,38,11,999 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each.

6) PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS MADE UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

During the year 2023-24, the Company has provided inter-corporate guarantee to Group Company as mentioned below and has not made any investments and has not granted any loan. Further inter-corporate guarantee provided is within the limits of Section-186 as approved by the Members of the Company and in compliance of Section-185 of the Companies Act, 2013:

Sr. No. Name of the Company Amount of Guarantee given (Rs. In Lacs) Date of passing Special Resolution 1 Visaman Infra Projects Private Limited- Group Company 2992.00 29-06-2023 2 Visaman Infra Projects Private Limited- Group Company 3476.00 25-08-2023 3 Visaman Infra Projects Private Limited- Group Company 3730.00 27-12-2023

7) TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

The Board of Directors of your Company has decided not to transfer any amount to the General Reserves for the year ended on 31st March, 2024.

8) PARTICULARS RELATING TO HOLDING/SUBSIDIARY/ASSOCIATE COMPANY:

The Company has no Holding, Subsidiary and Associate Company and as such all disclosure pertaining to Consolidation of Accounts and AOC-I is not applicable for the Company.

9) DEPOSITS:

Company has not accepted any deposit and as such no amount of deposit whether Principal or interest thereon was Outstanding as of the Balance Sheet. Company has availed unsecured loan from director and as on 31st March, 2024 outstanding balance of Loan from director is of Rs. 681.31 Lacs.

10) PARTICULARS OF CONTRACT OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED PARTIES:

Particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties is carried out at arms length basis and the details of the same is given in Form AOC-2, appended as Annexure 03 to the Boards report and Related party Transactions as per Companies Act, 2013 and as per Accounting Standard are given in Note No. 2.26 – forming part of the financial statements and forms part of this Annual Report. Certain transactions, which were repetitive in nature, were approved through omnibus route by Audit Committee and by the Board.

11) MAJOR EVENTS & CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS OF THE COMPANY

During the year,

- Company has altered its main object by way of Addition to main object related to Mild steel Manufacturing and processing, steel products and Mild steel sales and related activities with the approval of the Members of the Company by way of passing Special Resolution in the ExtraOrdinary General meeting held on 06th March, 2024 and the Certificate for Registration of Special Resolution i.e. for change in object was generated by Ministry of Corporate Affairs as on 06th April, 2024. Henceforth, the Corporate Identification Number of the Company Changed to U24311GJ2019PLC108862 from U51909GJ2019PLC108862.

- Further the members of the Company in its Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 28th March, 2024 has approved for initial public offer and to create, offer, issue and allot Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each of not more than Rs. 20,00,00,000/- for Initial Public Offer.

12) MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT IF ANY AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF FINANCIAL YEAR TO WHICH THIS FINANCIAL STATEMENT RELATES AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT:

As stated above, after the closure of financial year 2023-24, the Company has made an Initial Public Offer of 37,32,000 Equity shares of Rs. 10/- each at a premium of Rs. 33/- each aggregating to Rs. 1604.76 Lacs which was fully subscribed by the public and the Company got listed on National Stock Exchange Emerge Platform (NSE Emerge) on 01st July, 2024. Being a major change in status of the Company which was unlisted in the year 2022-23 and 2023-24, has been listed in the beginning of second quarter of the financial year 2024-25.

13) INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS:

"Internal financial controls" means the policies and procedures adopted by the Company for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information. The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. During the year no reportable material weakness in the design or operation was observed. Report on Internal Financial Control over Financial reporting is given by Statutory Auditor as Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report and forms part of this Annual Report.

14) INSURANCE:

The assets of the Company including buildings, plant & machinery, stocks, etc. wherever necessary and to the extent required have been adequately insured against various risks.

15) SEGMENT REPORTING:

The Company is working in single segment namely the Trading Segment includes trading of ERW Mild Steel (Ms), Galvanised (Gi), Pre Galvanised (p) & CRC - Square, Rectangle & Round Hollow Tubes, Boiler Tube, Spiral Pipe, TMT, Hot Rolled (Hr) Plate, Crc Coils & Sheets, Colour Coated Coils & Sheets, Pre Galvanised (GP) Coils & Sheets, total structural steel solutions and hence segment reporting is not applicable.

16) INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS & HUMAN RESOURCES:

The Company treats its all manpower as a valuable assets and growth of the Company is possible through entire workforce working in the Company. During the year under review, the industrial relation with Human Resources continued to be extremely cordial The Board wishes to take place on record its appreciation for the valuable services rendered by its entire workforce. During the year there was no instance of Strike, Lock out or another issues related to Human Resources. Company is taking precaution at the Company to maintain the safety of Human resources.

17) OVERVIEW OF THE INDUSTRY AND OUTLOOK:

The aforesaid details are given in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report attached herewith the report.

18) MATERIAL ORDERS OF JUDICIAL BODIES /REGULATORS:

There are no significant or material orders passed by the Regulators/Courts/Tribunals that could impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

19) DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

Company has framed a policy on Prevention of Sexual Harassment of women at workplace and your Company has always believed in providing a safe and harassment free workplace for every individual working in Visaman Global Sales Limited premises through various policies and practices. Further a proper Internal Complaints Committee is also framed by the Company, and the committee has not received any complaint or incident regarding the Sexual Harassment of women at workplace during the financial year 2023-24.

20) PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

Disclosures pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is given in as Annexure 04 to Boards report.

21) MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

Management discussion and Analysis report for the year under review, as stipulated under Regulation 34(2) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 is given in as Annexure 02 to Boards Report.

22) NON APPLICABILITY OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE & SOME REGULATIONS OF SEBI(LODR) REGULATIONS,2015:

As on 31st March, 2024 Company was unlisted and the Company got listed on 01st July, 2024 on NSE SME emerge platform hence being SME listed Company as per Regulation 15 of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Regulations 17,17A, 18, 19, 20, 21,22, 23, 24, 24A, 25, 26, 27 and clauses (b) to (i) and (t) of sub-regulation (2) of regulation 46 and para C , D and E of Schedule V of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, are not applicable to the Company.

Hence, Corporate Governance Report and other details required to be given as per aforesaid Regulations are not presented. However, Company will work by considering the base of Corporate Governance.

23) INVESTOR EDUCATION & PROTECTION FUND:

Company was neither required to transfer any shares nor any amount to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF).

24) DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

During the year 2023-24:

- Mr. Sureshchandra Gulabchand Vasa (DIN: 07796146) has resigned as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director due to Pre-Occupation w.e.f 20th February, 2024.

- Mr. Abhishek Ranjitbhai Rathod (DIN: 10519845) has been appointed as an Independent Director on the Board of the Company w.e.f 06th March, 2024 for a period of 5 years from 06th March, 2024 to 05th March, 2029, not liable to retire by rotation in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 06th March, 2024 at the registered office of the Company.

- Members of the Company at Extra ordinary General Meeting held on 28th March, 2024 has approved the change in designation of Mrs. Avni Mitulbhai Vasa (DIN: 08494957), from Executive Woman director of the Company to Non-Executive Non-Independent Woman Director of the Company w.e.f. March 28, 2024.

Director retired by rotation:

- Further, Mr. Mitulkumar Sureshchandra Vasa (DIN: 07789750), retires at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company pursuant to provision of section 152(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and being eligible offer himself for re-appointment.

Brief profile of Director seeking re-appointment are attached to this Boards report as Annexure

01 .

Changes in KMP:

During the year under review, members of the Company at their Extra ordinary General Meeting held on 28th March, 2024 have appointed Mr. Brijesh Narendrabhai Kular (DIN: 09648254) as Whole-time director of the Company for a period of 5 (Five) years from 28th March, 2024 to 27th March, 2029, liable to retire by rotation and at a remuneration inclusive of all salary, perquisites, incentives, commission and allowances, which together shall not, in any financial year, exceed Rs.16,00,000/- p.a. (i.e. approximate Rs. 1,33,334/- per month) and may be paid monthly or annually w.e.f 28th March, 2024 for a period of 3 years.

Independent Directors:

As on 31st March, 2024, Mr. Bharat Maganlal Thumar (DIN: 08957139), Mr. Paras Fulabhai Shingala (DIN: 03518750) and Mr. Abhishek Ranjitbhai Rathod (DIN: 10519845) are the Independent Directors of the Company.

In terms of the Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, all Independent Directors of the Company have enrolled themselves on the Independent Directors Databank.

Hence as on 31st March, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company is duly constituted and composed as follows:

Sr. No. Name & DIN of Director Original Date of appointment Designation Category 1 Mr. Mitulkumar Sureshchandra Vasa DIN: 07789750 27/06/2019 Chairman & Managing Director Executive- Non- Independent Director 2 Mr. Brijesh Narendrabhai Kular DIN: 09648254 05/07/2022 Whole time Director and CFO Executive- Non- Independent Director 3 Mrs. Avni Mitulbhai Vasa DIN: 09648254 27/06/2019 Director Non-Executive Non-Independent Woman Director 4 Mr. Bharat Maganlal Thumar DIN: 08957139 30/12/2020 Director Non-Executive & Independent Director 5 Mr. Paras Fulabhai Shingala DIN: 03518750 30/12/2020 Director Non-Executive & Independent Director 6 Mr. Abhishek Ranjitbhai Rathod DIN: 10519845 06/03/2024 Director Non-Executive & Independent Director

None of the Directors are disqualified to be continued to act as Director of the Company.

25) DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 149 of the Act, the independent directors have submitted declarations that each of them meets the criteria of independence as provided in Section 149(6) of the Act along with Rules framed thereunder at the first meeting of the Board of financial year and at the time of appointment and in the first meeting held after appointment. There has been no change in the circumstances affecting their status as independent directors of the Company.

During the year under review, non-executive director and Independent Directors of the Company had no pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company.

26) NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD AND GENERAL MEETING AND ATTENDENCE AND OTHER RELATED DETAILS:

The Board has met 13 (Thirteen) times during the financial year 2023 -24.

Separate Meeting of Independent Director:

One meeting of the Independent Director of the Company was held on 15th December, 2023 to assess the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the management of the Company and the board of directors that is necessary for the board of directors to effectively and reasonably perform their duties.

Details pertaining to Presence of Board Meetings are presented below:

Sr. No Name of Directors Mr. Mitulkumar Sureschandra Mr. Brijesh Narendra Mrs. Avni Mitulbhai Vasa Mr. Bharat Maganlal Thumar Mr. Paras Fulabhai Shingala Mr. Abhishek Ranjitbhai Mr. Sureshch andra Designation as on 31-03-2024 Vasa Chairman and bhai Kular Whole-Time Non- Executive Non- Independent Non-Executive Independent Director Non-Executive Independent Director Rathod Non-Executive Independent Director Gulabcha nd Vasa Non- Managing Director Director and CFO Women Director (Appointed w.e.f 06-03-2024) Executive Non- Independ ent Director (Ceased w.e.f 20- 02-2024) Dates of Board Meeting 1 27-04-2023 Present Present Present Present Present N.A Present 2 22-05-2023 Present Present Present Present Present N.A Present 3 30-05-2023 Present Absent Present Present Present N.A Present 4 26-06-2023 Present Present Present Present Absent N.A Present 5 28-06-2023 Present Present Present Present Present N.A Present 6 16-08-2023 Present Present Present Present Present N.A Present 7 01-09-2023 Present Present Present Present Present N.A Present 8 19-09-2023 Present Present Present Present Absent N.A Present 9 18-12-2023 Present Present Present Present Present N.A Present 10 27-12-2023 Present Present Present Absent Present N.A Present 11 20-02-2024 Present Present Present Present Present N.A Present 12 22-03-2024 Present Present Present Present Present Present N.A 13 26-03-2024 Present Present Present Present Present Present N.A

Company Secretary Mrs. Ankita Anil Jain (Ankita Harsh Rawal) has also attended all the Board meetings.

Details of Previous Annual General Meeting Presence, Last Three years Annual General Meeting, Directorship, Chairmanship and Membership in other Companies are presented hereunder:

Sr. No. Name of Director Category Attendance at Last AGM held on 2023 30-09- 1 Mr. Sureshchandra Gulabchand Vasa NI and NE Yes 2. Mr. Mitulkumar Sureshchandra Vasa NI and E Yes 3 Mrs. Avni Mitulbhai Vasa NI and E Yes 4. Mr. Brijesh Narendrabhai Kular NI and NE Yes 5. Mr. Paras Fulabhai Shingala IND and NE Yes 6. Mr. Bharat Maganlal Thumar IND and NE Yes

NI- Non Independent, NE- Non Executive, IND- Independent, E- Executive

No. of other companies/other committees of listed companies in which director is director/chairman/member:

No. Name of Director No. of other Directorship Membership in the Committee of other Company Chairmanship At the Committee of other Company 1 Mr. Sureshchandra Gulabchand Vasa Nil Nil Nil 2 Mr. Mitulkumar Sureshchandra Vasa Nil Nil Nil 3 Mrs. Avni Mitulbhai Vasa Nil Nil Nil 4 Mr. Brijesh Narendrabhai Kular Nil Nil Nil 5 Mr. Paras Fulabhai Shingala Nil Nil Nil 6 Mr. Bharat Maganlal Thumar Nil Nil Nil 7 Mr. Abhishek Ranjitbhai Rathod Nil Nil Nil

GENERAL BODY MEETING:

(I) Details Of The Last Three Annual General Meetings:

Financial Year Location Date Day Time 2022- C/O., Jain Traders, 8, Sorathiawadi 2023 Near Narmada, 80 Feetroad, Rajkot- 360002, Gujarat, India 30th September, 2023 Saturday 10:00 A.M. 2021- C/O., Jain Traders, 8, Sorathiawadi 2022 Near Narmada, 80 Feetroad, Rajkot- 360002, Gujarat, India 30th September, 2022 Friday 11:00 A.M. 2020- C/O., Jain Traders, 8, Sorathiawadi 2021 Near Narmada, 80 Feetroad, Rajkot- 360002, Gujarat, India 30th November, 2021 Tuesday 11:00 A.M.

Whether Special Resolution Passed in the Last Three (3) Annual General Meeting: No

(a) Were put through postal ballot last year : No (b) Are proposed to be conducted through postal ballot this year : No

27) POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION:

The Companys Policy relating to appointment of Directors, payment of Managerial remuneration, Directors, qualifications, positive attributes, independence of Directors and other related matters as provided under Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 is furnished in Nomination & Remuneration policy and disclosed in the website of the Company at https://visamanglobalsales.com/investor/policies

28) BOARD EVALUATION:

Every listed Company and every other public Company having paid-up share capital of twenty five crores or more calculated at the end of the preceding financial year has to do formal annual evaluation of board as a whole, its committees and independent directors. This criteria is not applicable to the Company for the financial year 2023-24 as the Paid –up Share Capital of the Company is less than Rs. 25.00 Crores.

29) COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD:

At present the Company is having 3 (Three) Committees as mentioned below:

1. AUDIT COMMITTEE:

As a measure of good corporate governance and to provide assistance to the Board of Directors in overseeing the Boards responsibilities, your Company has constituted an Audit Committee pursuant to provision of section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013

(I) COMPOSITION OF COMMITTEE UPTO 26TH MARCH, 2024:

Mr. Paras Fulabhai Shingala - Chairman - Non Executive Independent Director Mr. Bharat Maganlal Thumar - Member - Non Executive Independent Director Mr. Mitulkumar Sureshchandra Vasa - Member - Executive Director

(II) COMPOSITION OF COMMITTEE AFTER 26TH MARCH, 2024 AND ONWARDS:

Mr. Abhishek Ranjitbhai Rathod - Chairman - Non Executive Independent Director Mr. Bharat Maganlal Thumar - Member - Non Executive Independent Director Mr. Brijesh Narendrabhai Kular - Member - Executive Director

(III) BRIEF TERMS OF REFERENCE:

The terms of reference of Audit Committee in accordance with the provision of Section 177 of the Companies Act 2013 are as follows :-

? Oversight of the Companys financial reporting process and the disclosure of its financial information to ensure that the financial statement is correct, sufficient and credible; ? Recommending to the Board, the appointment, re-appointment and, if required, the replacement or removal of the statutory auditor and the fixation of audit fees; ? Approval of payment to statutory auditors for any other services rendered by the statutory auditors;

? Reviewing, with the management, the annual financial statements before submission to the board for approval, with particular reference to: (a) matters required to be included in the Directors Responsibility Statement to be included in the Boards report in terms of clause (c) of sub-section 3 of section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013; (b) changes, if any, in accounting policies and practices and reasons for the same; (c) major accounting entries involving estimates based on the exercise of judgment by management; (d) significant adjustments made in the financial statements arising out of audit findings; (e) compliance with listing and other legal requirements relating to financial statements; (f) disclosure of any related party transactions; (g) modified opinion(s) in the draft audit report; ? Reviewing, with the management, the half yearly financial statements before submission to the board for approval; ? Reviewing, with the management, the statement of uses / application of funds raised through an issue (public issue, rights issue, preferential issue, etc.), the statement of funds utilized for purposes other than those stated in the offer document / Draft Prospectus / Prospectus / notice and the report submitted by the monitoring agency monitoring the utilisation of proceeds of a public or rights issue, and making appropriate recommendations to the Board to take up steps in this matter; ? Review and monitoring the auditors independence, performance and effectiveness of audit process; ? Reviewing, with the management, performance of statutory and internal auditors, adequacy of the internal control systems; ? Reviewing the adequacy of internal audit function, if any, including the structure of the internal audit department, staffing and seniority of the official heading the department, reporting structure coverage and frequency of internal audit; ? Discussion with internal auditors of any significant findings and follow up there on; ? Reviewing the findings of any internal investigations by the internal auditors into matters where there is suspected fraud or irregularity or a failure of internal control systems of a material nature and reporting the matter to the Board; ? Discussion with statutory auditors before the audit commences, about the nature and scope of audit as well as post-audit discussion to ascertain any area of concern; ? To look into the reasons for substantial defaults in the payment to the depositors, debenture holders, shareholders (in case of non-payment of declared dividends) and creditors; ? To review the functioning of the whistle blower mechanism; ? Approval of appointment of CFO (i.e., the whole-time Finance Director or any other person heading the finance function or discharging that function) after assessing the qualifications, experience and background, etc. of the candidate; ? Approval or any subsequent modification of transactions of our Company with related parties; ? Scrutiny of inter-corporate loans and investments; ? Valuation of undertakings or assets of our Company, wherever it is necessary; ? Evaluation of internal financial controls and risk management systems; ? To review of management discussion and analysis report, management letters issued by the statutory auditors, etc; ? Carrying out any other function as is mentioned in the terms of reference of the Audit Committee.

(III) MEETINGS AND ATTENDANCE DURING THE YEAR:

Five (5) Meetings of Audit Committee were held during financial year 2023-24 on 22-04-2023, 20-05-2023, 14-08-2023, 18-12-2023 and 20-02-2024 All the Members have attended all the meetings of Audit Committee.

Mrs. Ankita Anil Jain (Ankita Harsh Rawal), Company secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company has acted as Secretary for the meeting and attended all the meetings.

All the recommendations of Audit Committee have been accepted by the Board of Directors of the Company.

2. NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE:

Pursuant to provision of section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013, Company has constituted Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The Committee decides about remuneration policy of the Company. It also reviews from time to time the overall Compensation structure and related policies with a view to attract, motivate and retain employees.

(I) COMPOSITION OF COMMITTEE UPTO 26TH MARCH, 2024:

Mr. Paras Fulabhai Shingala - Chairman - Non Executive Independent Director Mr. Bharat Maganlal Thumar - Member - Non Executive Independent Director Mr. Sureshchandra Gulabchand Vasa - Member - Non Executive Director

Further Mr. Sureshchandra Gulabchand Vasa, has resigned from the Company as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director from 20th February, 2024 and has also ceased as member of Nomination and Remuneration Committee

(II) COMPOSITION OF COMMITTEE AFTER 26TH MARCH, 2024 AND ONWARDS:

Mr. Bharat Maganlal Thumar - Chairman - Non Executive Independent Director Mr. Abhishek Ranjitbhai Rathod - Member - Non Executive Independent Director Mr. Paras Fulabhai Shingala - Member - Non Executive Independent Director

(IV) BRIEF DESCRIPTION OF THE TERMS OF REFERENCE:

The terms of reference of Nomination and Remuneration Committee in accordance with the provision of Section 178 of the Companies Act 2013 are as follows :-

? Identify persons who are qualified to become directors and may be appointed in senior management in accordance with the criteria laid down, recommend to the Board their appointment and removal and shall carry out evaluation of every directors performance; ? Formulation of criteria to determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a director and recommend to the Board a policy relating to the remuneration of directors, key managerial personnel and other employees; ? For every appointment of an independent director, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee shall evaluate the balance of skills, knowledge and experience on the Board and on the basis of such evaluation, prepare a description of the role and capabilities required of an independent director. The person recommended to the Board for appointment as an independent director shall have the capabilities identified in such description.

1. Use the services of external agencies, if required;

2. Consider candidates from a wide range of backgrounds, having due regard to diversity; and 3. Consider the time commitments of the candidates. ? Formulation of criteria for evaluation of performance of independent directors and the board of directors;

? Devising a policy on diversity of board of diretors;

? Decide the salary, allowances, perquisites, bonuses, notice period, severance fees and increment of Executive Directors; ? Determine our Companys policy on specific remuneration package for the Managing Director/Executive Director including pension rights; ? Define and implement the Performance Linked Incentive Scheme (including ESOP of the Company) and evaluate the performance and determine the amount of incentive of the Executive Directors for that purpose; ? Identifying persons who are qualified to become directors and who may be appointed in senior management in accordance with the criteria laid down, and recommend to the board of directors their appointment and removal; ? Whether to extend or continue the term of appointment of the independent director, on the basis of the report of performance evaluation of independent directors; ? Decide the amount of Commission payable to the Whole Time Directors; ? Review and suggest revision of the total remuneration package of the Executive Directors keeping in view the performance of the Company, standards prevailing in the industry, statutory guidelines etc; and ? To formulate and administer the Employee Stock Option Scheme; and ? Recommend to the Board all remuneration, in whatever form, payable to senior management.

Details of remuneration paid:

1. Mr. Brijesh Narendrabhai Kular was paid Rs. 7,83,228/- salary as Chief Financial Officer (KMP) during the year 2023-24. Further in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 28th March, 2024 shareholders have approved remuneration inclusive of all salary, perquisites, incentives, commission and allowances, which together shall not, in any financial year, exceed Rs.16,00,000/- p.a. (i.e. approximate Rs. 1,33,334/- per month) and may be paid monthly or annually w.e.f 28th March, 2024 for a period of 3 years as a Whole-Time Director.

2. Mr. Mitulkumar Sureshchandra Vasa, Managing Director was paid Rs. 18,00,000/- as managerial remuneration during the year 2023-24. Further in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 28th March, 2024 shareholders have revised the managerial remuneration i.e. increase in remuneration amounting to Rs. 60,00,000/- per annum inclusive of all salary, perquisites, incentives, Commission and allowances, which together shall not exceed Rs.60,00,000/- p.a. i.e. Rs. 5,00,000/- per month and may be paid monthly or annually till his remaining tenure up to 29th December, 2025 who is liable to retire by rotation.

3. Mrs. Avni Mitulbhai Vasa, who was Executive Director upto 28th March, 2024 was paid Rs. 8,40,000/- as Director remuneration during the year 2023-24. Further she is re-designated as Non-Executive Non-Independent Women Director in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 28th March, 2024 with nil remuneration.

4. Mr. Sureshchandra Gulabchand Vasa, who was Non-Exceutive Director of the Company upto 20th March, 2024 was paid Rs. 17,00,000/- as Director remuneration during the year 2023-24. Further he has resigned as director w.e.f 20th February, 2024

No sitting fees were paid to Independent Directors of the Company.

(III) MEETINGS AND ATTENDANCE DURING THE YEAR:

Four (4) meetings of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee were held during the financial year 2023-24 on 25-04-2023, 12-12-2023, 19-02-2024 and 28-03-2024 and all the members were present.

Mrs. Ankita Anil Jain (Ankita Harsh Rawal), Company secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company has acted as Secretary for the meeting and attended all the meetings.

3. STAKEHOLDERS RELATONSHIP COMMITTEE:

Pursuant to provision of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 your Company had constituted Stakeholders Relationship Committee. The stakeholders relationship committee has been framed as on 26th March, 2024 which composes of following directors:

(I) COMPOSITION OF COMMITTEE:

Mr. Paras Fulabhai Shingala - Chairman - Non Executive Independent Director Mr. Mitulkumar Sureshchandra Vasa - Member - Executive Director Mr. Brijesh Narendrabhai Kular - Member - Executive Director

(II). BRIEF DESCRIPTION OF THE TERMS OF REFERENCE:

The terms of reference of Stakeholders Relationship Committee in accordance with the provision of Section 178 of the Companies Act 2013 are as follows :-

? Redressal of shareholders and investors complaints, including and in respect of: i) Allotment, transfer of shares including transmission, splitting of shares, changing joint holding into single holding and vice versa, issue of duplicate shares in lieu of those torn, destroyed, lost or defaced or where the space at back for recording transfers have been fully utilized. ii) Issue of duplicate certificates and new certificates on split/consolidation/renewal, etc.; iii) Non-receipt of share certificate(s), non-receipt of declared dividends, non-receipt of interest/dividend warrants, non-receipt of annual report and any other grievance/complaints with Company or any officer of the Company arising out in discharge of his duties. ? Review the process and mechanism of redressal of Shareholders/Investors grievance and suggest measures of improving the system of redressal of Shareholders/Investors grievances. ? Efficient transfer of shares; including review of cases for refusal of transfer / transmission of shares and debentures; ? Reviewing on a periodic basis the approval/refusal of transfer or or any other securities; transmission of shares, debentures or any other securitites; ? Issue of duplicate certificates and new certificates on split/consolidation/renewal; ? Allotment and listing of shares; ? Review of measures taken for effective exercise of voting rights by shareholders. ? Review of adherence to the service standards adopted by the listed entity in respect of various services being rendered by the Registrar & Share Transfer Agent. ? Review of the various measures and initiatives taken by the listed entity for reducing the quantum of unclaimed dividends and ensuring timely receipt of dividend warrants/annual reports/statutory notices by the shareholders of the Company. ? Oversee the implementation and compliance of the Code of Conduct adopted by the Company for prevention of Insider Trading for Listed Companies as specified in the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time. ? Any other power specifically assigned by the Board of Directors of the Company from time to time by way of resolution passed by it in a duly conducted Meeting, and

? Carrying out any other function contained in the equity listing agreements as and when amended from time to time.

(III) MEETINGS AND ATTENDANCE DURING THE YEAR:

During the year 2023-24, One (1) Committee meeting was held on 30-03-2024 and all the members have attended the Committee Meeting.

Mrs. Ankita Anil Jain (Ankita Harsh Rawal), Company secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company has acted as Secretary for the meeting and attended all the meetings.

30) DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 134(3)(C) and 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Board hereby submits its responsibility Statement as enumerated under:-

a. In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable Indian accounting standards had been followed and there has been no material departures; b. The directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the Company for that period; c. The directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; d. The directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and e. The directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively. f. The directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

31) STATEMENT FOR COMPLIANCE OF APPLICABLE SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

We the Directors of the Company hereby states the Company has complied applicable Secretarial Standards i.e. SS 1 and SS 2 related to Board and General Meetings to the extend its applicable.

32) AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT:

STATUTORY AUDITORS

Pursuant to provision of section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013, M/s. D. K. Kalyani & Associates, (FRN: 133089W), Chartered Accountants, Rajkot, has been appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company by the Members of the Company at 04th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 30th September, 2023 for a period of 5 years to hold office until the conclusion of Annual General Meeting of the financial year 2027-28.

M/s. D. K. Kalyani & Associates has confirmed that he is eligible to continue to act as Statutory auditor of the Company till the Conclusion of Annual General Meeting of the Financial year 2027-28 and to conduct audit for the year 2024-25.

STATUTORY AUDITORS REPORT & NO FRAUD REPORTING:

The observations of Auditor in his report read with the relevant note to accounts in schedule are self-explanatory and do not require further explanation. The Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark. No fraud has been reported by the Auditors under section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 requiring disclosure in the Boards Report.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR:

Pursuant to Provision of section 204(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board has appointed M/s. A N Thakrar & Co., Practicing Company Secretary, to conduct Secretarial Audit for the financial year 2023-24.

SECRETARIAL AUDITORS REPORT:

The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 is annexed herewith to this Report. The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark. Secretarial Auditors Report in the prescribed format i.e. FM MR-3 is attached in this report as Annexure 05.

COST AUDIT/RECORD:

The Company is not falling under the ambit of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Cost Records & Audit) amendment Rules, 2014 is not applicable to the Company. Hence Company has not maintained Cost Records and Cost audit is not applicable.

33) CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

However, provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 related to CSR is not applicable to Company. The Company is committed to conduct its business in a socially responsible, ethical and environmentally friendly manner and to continuously work towards improving quality of life of the communities in its operational areas.

34) CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

In accordance with the requirement of section 134(3) (m) of the companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the particulars with respect to conservation of energy technology Absorptions and foreign exchange earnings and outgo are presented here under, however during the year 2023-24 Company has not undertaken manufacturing activities:

[A] CONSERVATION OF ENERGY:

(i) the steps taken or impact on conservation of energy; : NIL

(ii) the steps taken by the Company for utilising alternate sources of energy: NIL

(iii) The Capital Investment or Energy conservation Equipments: NIL

During the year Company has spent electricity expenses of Rs. 3.28 lacs in comparison to previous year of Rs. 2.91 lacs.

[B] TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION:

(i) The efforts made towards technology absorption: NIL

(ii) The Company has not imported any technology during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year

(iii) the expenditure incurred on Research and Development- NIL

The Company has not initiated any research and development activities and thus no Expenditure has been incurred on Research and Development.

[C] FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

Foreign Earnings: NIL Foreign Out Go : NIL

35) ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3) (a) of the Act, the Annual Return as on March 31, 2024 is available on the Companys website on https://visamanglobalsales.com/investor

36) RISK MANAGEMENT:

The Company has identified the key risks area which may affect the business goals and periodically revisits the relevance of the identified risks and progress of the mitigation plans undertaken. The Audit Committee is responsible for monitoring and reviewing the risk management plan and ensuring its effectiveness and has oversight in area of financial risks and controls.

37) STATEMENT OF DEVIATION

The Company had raised funds from the general public by making an Initial Public Offer for the objectives i.e. (1) Funding of capital expenditure requirements of our Company towards setting up of a manufacturing facility at Rajkot, Gujarat, India, (2) Funding Working Capital Requirements of our Company and (3) General corporate purposes. Further, details of funds to be utilized/Original Allocation for the specified objects and amount utilized by the Company as on 14th August, 2024 is give below:

Sr. No. Amount (Rs. In Lacs) Amount Utilized Objectives of IPO Funds Raised (Rs. In Lacs) 1 Capital expenditure towards setting up of a manufacturing facility at Rajkot – Payment against quotation received from S.K Steel Corporation, Gondal for TMT Bars 721.89 21.63 2 Working Capital Requirements 700.00 700.00 3 General corporate purposes 22.02 22.02

38) DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF:

During the year under consideration, there were no such kind instances by/with the Company, so no details are required to be mentioned herewith.

39) DISCLOSURE UNDER INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016:

During the year, there were no application made and no any proceeding is pending against the Company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

40) WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY (VIGIL MECHANISM):

Whistle Blower (vigil mechanism) is a mechanism which provides a format for all stakeholders, employees and directors of the Company to approach the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company and make protective disclosures about the unethical behavior towards stakeholder/employee of the Company, leak of UPSI, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys Code of Conduct and the Company has a Whistle Blower Policy (Vigil Mechanism) and has established the necessary mechanism pursuant to Section 177(9) of the Companies Act, 2013 for all the Stakeholder, Employee and Director of the Company to report their genuine concern or grievance and the audit committee shall oversee the vigil mechanism. The Vigil mechanism will provide adequate safeguards against victimization of employees and directors who avail of the vigil mechanism. The Whistle Blower Policy is an extension of the existing Code of Conduct of the Company, which requires every employee to promptly report to the Management any actual or possible violation of the Code or an event he becomes aware of that could affect the business or reputation of the Company. The disclosures reported are addressed in the manner and within the time frames prescribed in the Policy. Under the Policy, each employee of the Company has an assured access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee.

ACKNOWLEDGMENT:

Your Directors wish to place on record their sincere appreciation for the continued cooperation, guidance, support and assistance received during the year under report by our Bankers, all the customers, suppliers of the Company including Government agencies. The Board of Directors also wishes to express its appreciation for the efforts and contribution made by the employees at all levels during the year under report.