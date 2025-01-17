Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,399.8
|102.53
|2,80,119.66
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
801
|61.89
|29,154.06
|72.16
|0.78
|658.28
|71.38
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
209.17
|15.53
|16,901.96
|618.08
|2.87
|12,384.69
|50.08
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
673.7
|205.06
|14,992.57
|23.01
|0.21
|249.83
|64.86
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
71.47
|80.56
|10,513.5
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.