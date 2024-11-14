|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Visaman Global Sales Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024 for approval of half yearly Unaudited financial results for the period ended on 30th September, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024) Visaman Global Sales Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Visaman Global Sales Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Update Relating to submission of Financial Results for period ended on 30th September, 2024, in Machine Readable Format/Legible Copies pursuant to NSE Circular and NSE email intimation received by the Company. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 16/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Jul 2024
|16 Jul 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the year ended March 31, 2024 Visaman Global Sales Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting for approval of financial statements of half year and financial year ending on 31st March,2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/07/2024)
