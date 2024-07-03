Visaman Global Sales Ltd Summary

Visaman Global Sales Limited was originally incorporated on June 27, 2019 with the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. The Company is engaged in the business of supply of round pipes, square pipes, rectangle pipes, various specification of structural steels, BGL coils, GP(GI) coils, HR coils, CR coils, colour coated coils, MS sheets, GP and GC sheets, CR sheets, HR sheets and plates, colour coated sheets, roofing PUF panel, wall PUF panel etc. Further, it also provide the credit facility to the existing customers as value added service. It outsource the process of modification and alteration to the third party. Additionally, it facilitate onsite delivery of products to the customers. The Company is one of the dealers of APL Apollo Tubes Limited. Before incorporation of the Company, it was doing major business through Visaman Sales for almost over 15 years. The Group was promoted by Gujarat based VASA family and lead by the vision of its founder member and mentor Mr. Sureshchandra Gulabchand Vasa. Mr. Sureshchandra Gulabchand Vasa started his business journey dating back in year 2006 through the trading of MS Patti Pipes under a proprietorship firm named Visaman Sales. Gradually it structured the business from an unorganized Retail sector to an organized business. The Company is in the business of supply of High quality ERW MS Black & GI Steel Pipes & Hollow Sections, all Structural Steel Plates and TMT solutions etc. In addition to trading of steel products, it offer solutions to suite the requirements of its clients as a value-added service. The Company is appointed as one of the authorised distributors of APL Apollo Tubes Limited for the States of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh from the year 2020. From starting their business journey from a city of Rajkot in Gujarat, presently, Company is having direct presence in 2 states, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh covering branch offices in 6 cities. In 2010, the Group joined hand with Bhushan Power and Steel Limited as a distributor of steel for the Rajkot region and by end of that year, the company added a distributorship of Surya Roshni Ltd. For whole Saurashtra region and also entered into the market of CRC tubes. The Group started work with APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. as a dealer for Rajkot city during 2012. The Company established their first branch in Ahmedabad in 2015 and was acknowledged as a Distributor of Whole Gujarat for APL Apollo Tubes Limited. In the same year, it started distribution of TMT Bars, MS Angle, I Beams, MS Channel, MS Flats, and MS Plates. In 2019, the business activity of M/s. Visaman Sales, the Proprietorship firm was transferred into the Company through the incorporation. The Company came up with a Public Issue of 37,32,000 Equity Shares and by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs 16.04 Crore in June, 2024.