Visaman Global Sales Ltd Management Discussions

Pursuant to Regulation 34(2)(e) of SEBI LODR Regulations 2015, a Management Discussion and Analysis report is given below:-

OVERVIEW, OUTLOOK OF BUSINESS OF COMPANY

Our Company was originally incorporated on June 27, 2019 under the name "Visaman Global Sales Limited" under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 with the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre having our registered office at C/o. Jain Traders, 8, Sorathiawadi near Narmada, 80 Feet Road, Rajkot, Gujarat – 360002, India.

Our Company is engaged in the business of supply of round pipes, square pipes, rectangle pipes, various specification of structural steels, BGL coils, GP(GI) coils, HR coils, CR coils, colour coated coils, MS sheets, GP and GC sheets, CR sheets, HR sheets and plates, colour coated sheets, roofing PUF panel, wall PUF panel etc. Further, Our Company also provide the credit facility to our existing customers as value added service. We provide facility to pay later to the existing customers with good financial record in this case if the customers had paid all the outstanding amount in a proper time frame, then we fix their credit worthiness via fix amount of credit limit and the credit days which varies with customers to customers.

In addition, we provide the facility of customization to meet the specific requirement of our customers w.r.t specific size, length, breadth, thickness etc. of our products. We send the requisition to manufacturer for customization of specified products. Further, in certain cases, if the manufacturer is unable to do the specified customization, then, the same will be get done by the third-party process houses. The Company outsources the process of modification and alteration to the third party. We outsource the process of modification and alteration to the third party. We sell our products through a diversified sales & distribution mix viz. Business-to-Consumer (B to C), Business-to- Channel (B to CH) and Business-to-Business (B to B). Our capabilities as a Company includes strict quality assurance system and established marketing and distribution relationships. We strive to deliver customized products and provide quality services.

MAJOR EVENTS OF OUR COMPANY

Year Key Events/Milestones/Achievements

2019: Incorporation of our Company under the name "Visaman Global Sales Limited"

2021 : Awarded with the International Business Leadership Awards, India 5000 Women Achiever Awards, Indian Achievers Award for young Entrepreneur, Brand Impact Award and India 5000 Best MSME Awards 2022: Awarded with Fastest Growing Indian Company Excellence Award and Leading Emerging Entrepreneur Award 2022: Registration of our logo

2024 ISO 9001: 2015 for our Quality Management System

2024: The Company got listed on NSE SME Emerge Platform on 01st July, 2024.

The above is glance of some of our products, details of all our products are available at the Website of our Company at www.visamanglobalsales.com. Further We also offer products of APL Apollo Tubes Limited such as ERW steel pipes and sections including galvanized pipes, black pipes.

Our products are useful and utilized In various Industries Such as Aviation, Bridge, Bus Stand, Fire Protection, Statues, Towers, Wind Farms.

LISTING OF COMPANY ON NSE SME EMERGE PLATFORM:

As stated above our Company got incorporated on 27th June, 2019 and almost within a span of five years our Company got listed on NSE SME Emerge Platform on 01st July, 2024. Issue of Equity Shares was of 37,32,000 Equity shares of face value of 10/- each at a premium of Rs. 33/- per shares i.e. for cash at a price of Rs. 43/- per Equity shares aggregating to Rs. 1,604.76 Lakhs.

Our Company got listed at a opening price of Rs. 45.10 per share on 01st July, 2024. Our Company intends to utilize the Net Proceeds of Issue for the following objects:

Sr. No. Particulars Amount (Rs. In Lakhs) 1 Funding of capital expenditure requirements of our Company towards setting up of a manufacturing facility at Rajkot, Gujarat, India 721.89 2 Funding Working Capital Requirements of our Company 700.00 3 General corporate purposes 22.02

REVIEW OF PERFORMANCE OF COMPANY:

During the year 2023-24, the Company has achieved revenue from operation of Rs. 30792.77 Lacs in comparison to previous year of Rs. 40767.33 Lacs. The overall Review highlighted below:

Particulars Year: 2023-2024 Year: 2022-2023 (In Rs. In Lacs except EPS) (In Rs. In Lacs except EPS) Export Sales Nil Nil Domestic Sales 30,170.71 39,713.29 Other Operating revenue 622.06 1054.04 Total Sales 30,792.77 40,767.33 Other Income 4.02 1.55 Earnings Per Share 1.30 1.94

Though the Turnover of the Company has decreased in comparison to previous year, profitability of the Company is increased. During the year Profit before Tax is Rs. 172.52 Lacs in comparison to previous year of Rs. 164.83 Lacs and Profit after Tax is Rs. 131.32 Lacs in comparison to previous year of Rs. 123.75 Lacs. Management is hopeful to achieve better performance in upcoming years.

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE, OUTLOOK AND DEVELOPMENTS:

GLOBAL ECONOMIC OVERVIEW:

Global growth is projected at 3.1 percent in 2024 and 3.2 percent in 2025, with the 2024 forecast 0.2 percentage pointhigher than that in the October 2023 World Economic Outlook (WEO) on account of greater-than expected resiliencein the United States and several large emerging market and developing economies, as well as fiscal support in China.The forecast for 2024–25 is, however, below the historical (2000–19) average of 3.8 percent, with elevated centralbank policy rates to fight inflation, a withdrawal of fiscal support amid high debt weighing on economic activity, andlow underlying productivity growth. Inflation is falling faster than expected in most regions, in the midst of unwinding supply-side issues and restrictive monetary policy. Global headline inflation is expected to fall to 5.8 percent in 2024 and to 4.4 percent in 2025, with the 2025 forecast revised down.

The baseline forecast is for the world economy to continue growing at 3.2 percent during 2024 and 2025, at the same pace as in 2023. A slight acceleration for advanced economies—where growth is expected to rise from 1.6 percent in 2023 to 1.7 percent in 2024 and 1.8 percent in 2025—will be offset by a modest slowdown in emerging market and developing economies from 4.3 percent in 2023 to 4.2 percent in both 2024 and 2025. The forecast for global growth five years from now—at 3.1 percent—is at its lowest in decades. Global inflation is forecast to decline steadily, from 6.8 percent in 2023 to 5.9 percent in 2024 and 4.5 percent in 2025, with advanced economies returning to their inflation targets sooner than emerging market and developing economies. Core inflation is generally projected to decline more gradually.

(Source: IMF, World Economic Outlook)

INDIAN ECONOMY OVERVIEW:

India has emerged as the fastest-growing major economy in the world and is expected to be one of the top three economic powers in the world over the next 10-15 years, backed by its robust democracy and strong partnerships.

Strong economic growth in the first quarter of FY23 helped India overcome the UK to become the fifth-largest economy after it recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic shock. Real GDP at constant prices in the second quarter of 2022–23 is estimated at US$ 1.94 trillion (Rs. 160.06 trillion), showing a growth of 7.2% as compared to the First Revised Estimates of GDP for the year 2021-22 of US$ 1.81 trillion (Rs. 149.26 trillion), indicating a strong start for Indias recovery from the pandemic. Given the release of pent-up demand and the widespread vaccination coverage, the contact-intensive services sector will probably be the main driver of development in 2022–2023. In FY22, Indias service exports stood at US$ 254.4 billion. Furthermore, Indias overall exports (services and merchandise) was estimated at US$ 770.18 billion in FY23. Rising employment and substantially increasing private consumption, supported by rising consumer sentiment, will support GDP growth in the coming months.

Future capital spending of the government in the economy is expected to be supported by factors such as tax buoyancy, the streamlined tax system with low rates, a thorough assessment and rationalisation of the tariff structure, and the digitization of tax filing. In the medium run, increased capital spending on infrastructure and asset-building projects is set to increase growth multipliers, and with the revival in monsoon and the Kharif sowing, agriculture is also picking up momentum. The contact-based services sector has largely demonstrated promise to boost growth by unleashing the pent-up demand over the period of April-December 2022. The sectors success is being captured by a number of HFIs (High-Frequency Indicators) that are performing well, indicating the beginnings of a comeback. (Source from ibef.org)

In 2023-24, as per current estimates, it is estimated to have grown 7.3 per cent on top of the 9.1 per cent (FY22) and 7.2 per cent (FY23) in the previous two years, and the economy is generating jobs. This impressive postpandemic recovery has seen the urban unemployment rate decline to 6.6 per cent. Since May 2023, the number of net new subscribers to EPFO in the age group 18-25 years has consistently exceeded 55 per cent of the total net new EPF subscribers. The government has extended the Pradhan Mantri Gharib Kalyan Anna Yojana for 80 crore citizens for five more years until December 2028.

MARKET SIZE OF INDIA:

Real GDP or GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in the year 2023-24 is estimated at Rs. 173.82 lakh crores (US$ 2.08 trillion), against the First Revised Estimates (FRE) of GDP for the year 2022-23 of Rs. 160.71 lakh crores (US$ 1.92 trillion). The growth in real GDP during 2023-24 is estimated at 8.2% as compared to 7.0% in 2022-23. There are 113 unicorn startups in India, with a combined valuation of over US$ 350 billion. As many as 14 tech startups are expected to list in 2024 Fintech sector poised to generate the largest number of future unicorns in India. With India presently has the third-largest unicorn base in the world. The government is also focusing on renewable sources by achieving 40% of its energy from non-fossil sources by 2030. India is committed to achieving the countrys ambition of Net Zero Emissions by 2070 through a five-pronged strategy, ‘Panchamrit. Moreover, India ranked 3rd in the renewable energy country attractive index

According to the McKinsey Global Institute, India needs to boost its rate of employment growth and create 90 million non-farm jobs between 2023 to 2030 in order to increase productivity and economic growth. The net employment rate needs to grow by 1.5% per annum from 2023 to 2030 to achieve 8-8.5% GDP growth between same time periods. Indias current account deficit (CAD) narrowed to 0.7% of GDP in FY24. The CAD stood at US$ 23.2 billion for the 2023-24 compared to US$ 67.0 billion or 2.0% of GDP in the preceding year. This was largely due to decrease in merchandise trade deficit.

Exports fared remarkably well during the pandemic and aided recovery when all other growth engines were losing steam in terms of their contribution to GDP. Going forward, the contribution of merchandise exports may waver as several of Indias trade partners witness an economic slowdown. According to Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles Mr. Piyush Goyal, Indian exports are expected to reach US$ 1 trillion by 2030. (source: ibef.org)

STEEL INDUSTRY IN INDIA IN THE YEAR 2023-24:

One of the primary forces behind industrialization has been the use of metals. Steel has traditionally occupied a top spot among metals. Steel production and consumption are frequently seen as measures of a countrys economic development because it is both a raw material and an intermediary product. Therefore, it would not be an exaggeration to argue that the steel sector has always been at the forefront of industrial progress and that it is the foundation of any economy. The Indian steel industry is classified into three categories - major producers, main producers, and secondary producers.

India is the worlds second-largest producer of crude steel, with an output of 125.32 MT of crude steel and finished steel production of 121.29 MT in FY23. Indias steel production is estimated to grow 4-7% to 123-127 MT in FY24.

The growth in the Indian steel sector has been driven by the domestic availability of raw materials such as iron ore and cost-effective labour. Consequently, the steel sector has been a major contributor to Indias manufacturing output. The Indian steel industry is modern, with state-of-the-art steel mills. It has always strived for continuous modernisation of older plants and up-gradation to higher energy efficiency levels.

MARKET SIZE OF STEEL INDUSTRY:

In the past 10–12 years, Indias steel sector has expanded significantly. Production has increased by 75% since 2008, while domestic steel demand has increased by almost 80%. The capacity for producing steel has grown concurrently, and the rise has been largely organic.

In FY23, the production of crude steel and finished steel stood at 125.32 MT and 121.29 MT, respectively. In FY24, the production of crude steel and finished steel stood at 143.6 MT and 138.5 MT, respectively. In

FY23, crude and finished steel production stood at 125.32 MT and 121.29 MT, respectively. In July 2023, crude steel production in India stood at 11.52 MT. In FY24, the consumption of finished steel stood at 135.90 MT.The per-capita consumption of steel stood at 86.7 kgs in FY23.

In FY22, the production of crude steel and finished steel stood at 133.596 MT and 120.01 MT, respectively. The consumption of finished steel stood at 105.751 MT in FY22. In FY23, the consumption of finished steel stood at 119.17 MT. In April-July 2022, the production of crude steel and finished steel stood at 40.95 MT and 38.55 MT, respectively.

In FY23, exports and imports of finished steel stood at 6.7 MT and 6.02 MT, respectively. In FY22, India exported 11.14 MT of finished steel. In April 2024 exports of finished steel stood at 5.1 lakh metric tonnes (LMT), while imports stood at 5.9 LMT.In FY24, the exports and imports of finished steel stood at 7.49 MT and 8.32 MT, respectively.

The annual production of steel is anticipated to exceed 300 million tonnes by 2030-31. By 2030-31, crude steel production is projected to reach 255 million tonnes at 85% capacity utilisation achieving 230 million tonnes of finished steel production, assuming a 10% yield loss or a 90% conversion ratio for the conversion of raw steel to finished steel. With net exports of 24 million tonnes, consumption is expected to reach 206 million tonnes by the years 2030–1931. As a result, it is anticipated that per-person steel consumption will grow to 160 kg.

ADVANTAGES OF STEEL INDUSTRY IN INDIA:

ROBUST DEMAND:

* Indias finished steel consumption stood at 119.17 MT in FY23 and 138.5 MT in FY24.

* The Indian Steel Association (ISA) anticipates that the steel requirement will reach 128.9 MT in the 2023-24 period, showing an increase from 119.9 MT in the preceding year.

INCREASING INVESTMENTS:

* The industry is witnessing consolidation of players, which has led to investment by entities from other sectors. The ongoing consolidation also presents an opportunity to global players to enter the Indian market.

* PLI short-listed companies are expected to invest US$ 1.2 billion (Rs. 10,000 crore) in specialty steelmaking next year and nearly US$ 1.9 billion (Rs. 16,000 crore) by FY24-end.

POLICY SUPPORT:

* In February 2024, The government has implemented various measures to promote self- reliance in the steel industry.

* Under the Union Budget 2023-24, the government allocated Rs. 70.15 crore (US$ 8.6 million) to the Ministry of Steel.

COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE:

* Indias steel production is estimated to grow 4-7% to 123-127 MT in FY24.

* Easy availability of low-cost manpower and presence of abundant iron ore reserves make India competitive in the global set up.

* India is home to fifth- highest reserves of iron ore in the world.

SEGMENT/PRODUCT WISE PERFORMANCE:

The Company is working in single reportable segment namely the trading Segment includes trading of ERW Mild Steel (Ms), Galvanised (Gi), Pre Galvanised (p) & CRC - Square, Rectangle & Round Hollow Tubes, Boiler Tube, Spiral Pipe, TMT, Hot Rolled (Hr) Plate, Crc Coils & Sheets, Colour Coated Coils & Sheets, Pre Galvanised (GP) Coils & Sheets. Further In this segment Company has earned revenue of Rs. 30792.77 (Rs. in Lacs) in comparison to previous year of Rs. 40767.33 (Rs. in Lacs).

OPPORTUNITIES, THREATS, RISK AND CONCERN:

Our Strength leads towards OPPORTUNITIES

We believe that the following competitive strengths have contributed to our business growth and will continue to drive our success:

1. Strong Customer Base:

Our long-standing relationship with our customers has been one of the most significant factors contributing to our growth. Our commitments to timely delivery, quality, door step delivery have been strong contributing factors to our robust customer relations. Over the years, we have steadily developed a robust base of customers. Even though we do not have any long-term supply agreements with them, we have continually received repeat business from many of our customers. This indicates their level of confidence in our ability to deliver our products. This has helped us to maintain a long-term working relationship with our customers and improve our customer retention strategy. We believe that our existing relationship with our clients represents a competitive advantage in gaining new clients and increasing our business. Further, because of the trust of our customers, we have been able to attain orders from a diverse range of client base.

2. Wide range of our products:

Our Company offers a wide range of steel products used in various industries. We believe that maintaining a variety of products provides us with an opportunity to cater to diverse needs of different customer segment. Our product portfolio includes different specification of steel pipes, structural steel, coils, sheets, plates. We also provide facility of customization w.r.t specific size, length, breadth, thickness etc., by arranging from our vendors. We believe our comprehensive range of products and this facility of customization enable us to capitalize on growth opportunities and demand in our industry.

3. Leveraging the experience of our Promoters and management team :

We are led by qualified and experienced Promoters, Board of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel, who we believe have knowledge and understanding of the steel industry and have the expertise and vision to scale up our business. Our Promoters have played a key role in guiding, developing, and growing our business. The knowledge and experience of our Promoters and Management, and their continued engagement with clients, provides us with a significant competitive advantage as we grow our businesses Furthermore, the industry expertise of our Management allows the long-term strategic direction of our business to be updated with the latest trends.

4. Comprehensive solution for logistics requirement:

We are providing comprehensive third-party logistics services, end-to-end customized logistics solutions to our clients. Our Company focuses on attaining highest level of customer satisfaction. Our logistics facility helps to provide smooth delivery of products at door step of our customers

5. Existing Supplier Relationship:

Our existing supplier relationship protects the business with terms of supply and pricing of the products, the quality of the products offered etc. We, being a small and medium size organization, rely on personal relationships with our suppliers. Our Company enjoys existing relationship with our suppliers. Further we also leverage the past experience of our promoters and management in maintaining effective supplier relationship.

6. Location Advantage:

Reducing cost of operation is something which our Company has been focusing on since its inception. We sell our products in different geographies. As a cost-effective measure, we operate from our registered office at Rajkot in the state of Gujarat and stock yards at Gujarat and Godowns in the state of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh which are strategically located and is well connected by roads with the rest of the country. Hence reducing the cost of transportation substantially without compromising on the quality of the material procured. It also ensures us a continuous supply of products.

7. ISO Certified Organization:

We are an ISO 9001:2015 certified organization. ISO 9001:2015 specifies requirements for a quality management system of an organization. Having obtained the certification, it ensures the quality management system followed in our Company is of satisfying level.

8. In depth understanding of customers requirements:

Our strength lies in understanding the requirement of the customer and our execution capabilities to provide the product as per the client requirements. This involves understanding the technical requirements like the tensile strength of the bars, following the bar bending schedules, permitted levels of tolerances as well the schedule of requirement of the client. We act as reinforcement partners of the client and make the product available of the right quality at the right time to meet their construction cycle requirements. This also helps the clients to plan in advance and use the manpower resources available on site to get the optimal output.

Further various our Key strategies will also create opportunities which are as follows: ? Reduction of operational costs and improving operational efficiencies ? Focus on cordial relationship ? Strengthen our brand value ? Focus on increase in volume of sales ? Entering into manufacturing activities

THREATS, RISK AND CONCERN

- Company is liable to customers, suffer adverse publicity and incur substantial costs as a result of defects in our products, which in turn could adversely affect our business operations and our sales could be diminished if we are associated with negative publicity.

- The demand and pricing in the steel industry is volatile and are sensitive to the cyclical nature of the industries it serves. A decrease in steel prices may have adverse effect on our business, results of operations margins and financial condition. - We generate a substantial portion of revenue from the region of Gujarat. Any adverse developments affecting our operations in Gujarat region could have an adverse impact on our revenue and results of operation.

- Our Revenue supply of Pipes contribute significantly to our revenue from operation. Any loss of business from such products may adversely affect our revenues and profitability. - Our business is a High Volume-Low Margin Business.

- Dependency upon Customers, suppliers are much in this business and any disruption in Customer relationship or due to any other reason and disruption of supply may affect business. - Our trading activities are exposed to fluctuations in the prices of traded goods.

- Failure or disruption of our information technology systems may adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and prospects. - Our Company operates in a highly competitive industry. Any inability to compete effectively may lead to a lower market share or reduced operating margins. - The Equity Shares have never been publicly traded and now the Equity shares of the Company have been listed on NSE SME Emerge Platform and the Equity Shares may experience price and volume fluctuations. Further, the price of the Equity Shares may be volatile.

Besides this, Companies Internal Risk, Credit Risk, Liquidity Risk, Maturities of Financial Liabilities, Interest rate risk, Human resources risk i.e. risk of unable to recruit and retain skilled personnel etc. are part and parcel of risk factors of the Company. Further Company is exposed to various laws and extensive government regulations and if we fail to obtain, maintain or renew our statutory and regulatory licenses, permits and approvals required in the ordinary course of our business, including environmental, health and safety laws and other regulations, our business financial condition, results of operations and cash flows may be adversely affected.

In Furtherance, Natural calamities, climate change and health epidemics could adversely affect the Indian economy and our business, financial condition, and results of operations. In addition, hostilities, terrorist attacks, civil unrest and other acts of violence could adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations.

Company is watching and analyzing the trends of market situation and accordingly will take various steps to mitigate the risks of the business.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

Your Company is committed to maintaining high standards of internal controls designed to provide accuracy of information, efficiency of operations, and security of assets. The Company has adequate internal controls commensurate with the size and nature of its operations to ensure orderly and efficient conduct of business.

These controls ensure the safeguarding of assets, prevention and detection of fraud and error, Irregularities. These controls ensure the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, timely preparation of reliable financial information and adherence to Companies policies, procedures and legal obligations. The audit committee of the Board of Directors meets periodically to review the performance as reported by the auditors. Further, Company has also appointed Internal Auditor.

DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE:

The Company has achieved the Net turnover of Rs. 30792.77 (Rs. in Lacs) in the Financial year 2023-24 in comparison to previous year of Rs. 40767.33 (Rs. in Lacs). In this year, Company has earned Profit after tax of Rs. 131.32 lacs as compared to last years profit of Rs. 123.75 lacs. Inspite of various challenges in the year 2023-24 internal as well as external, Company has tried to I ncrease the profitability situation. Details of the performance are disclosed in the financial statement.

HUMAN RESOURCE AND DEVELOPMENT:

We believe that a well-trained, motivated and satisfied employee base is key to our competitive advantage. We focus on attracting and retaining the best possible talent. Our Company looks for specific skill-sets, interests and background that would be an asset for our kind of business. Our manpower is a prudent mix of the experienced and youth which gives us the dual advantage of stability and growth There has been no material development on the Human Resource/ Industrial Relations Front during the year. The Company always has adopted positive approach towards human relation development. Industrial relations remained cordial throughout the year and there was no incidence of strike, lock-out, etc. There were no Complaints from any of the employees of the Company. The Company is taking all precautions measures that are required to be followed for prevention and safeguard of the Human Assets. As on 31/03/2024, Company has employed 41 personnel as permanent employees.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT CHANGES (I.E. CHANGE OF 25% OR MORE AS COMPARED TO THE IMMEDIATELY PREVIOUS FINANCIAL YEAR) IN KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS, ALONG WITH DETAILED EXPLANATIONS:

There are no financial ratios at the end of the financial year 2023-24 where there are significant changes i.e. change of 25% or more as compared to the immediately previous financial year. Though all the financial ratios along with variance are disclosed here for better transparency:

Sr. No. Key Financial ratio March 2024 March 2023 Variance 1 Debtor Turnover ratio 25.93 14.72 -11.21% 2 Inventory Turnover Ratio 22.98 27.43 4.45% 3 Debt Service Coverage Ratio 1.21 1.65 0.44% 4 Current Ratio 1.37 1.35 -0.02% 5 Debt Equity Ratio 4.57 4.29 -0.28% 6 Operating Profit Margin(%) 2.34% 1.51% -0.83% 7 Net Profit Margin (%) 0.43% 0.30% -0.13%

DETAILS OF ANY CHANGE IN RETURN ON NET WORTH AS COMPARED TO THE IMMEDIATELY PREVIOUS FINANCIAL YEAR ALONG WITH A DETAILED EXPLANATION THEREOF:

The Networth of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 is Rs. 11,44,71,933/- in comparison to previous year of Rs. 10,13,40,312. Change in net worth is due to increase in retained earnings.

DISCLOSURE OF ACCOUNTING TREATMENT

The Companys financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in India. ("Indian GAAP"). Indian GAAP comprises mandatory accounting standard as prescribed under section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. The Financial statements have been prepared on an accrual basis and under the Historical Cost Convention and the Companies (Accounting Standards) Amendment Rules 2016 and relevant provision of the Companies Act, 2013. Company have complied in all with and Company has not followed different treatment than prescribed in the accounting standard and as such no explanation is required to be given.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Management Discussion and Analysis Report are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events and may contain Forward Looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee that these assumptions and expectations are accurate or will be realized by the Company. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied.

The Company assumes no responsibility to publicly to amend, modify or revise any of these statements on the basis of any subsequent developments, information or events.

